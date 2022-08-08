Quincy University Refreshing Books in Tuition Program to Improve the Student Experience

Quincy University, a small, private Catholic liberal arts institution in Illinois serving approximately 1,100 students, today announced they relaunched its bookstore as the Hawk Shop with a new QU BookED program to ensure that every student is academically well-prepared by automatically delivering required course materials in time for their first day of class. Through a collaboration with Akademos, the university will roll out a new digital platform experience where all required textbooks and course materials are included in the price of tuition.

“Access to course content and materials should never be a barrier to success for students with the desire to learn and motivation to succeed,” said Dr. Kimberly Hale, vice president of academic affairs at Quincy University. “Ensuring that students can access books and materials from day one is a powerful lever for helping every learner thrive academically.”

Research has shown that first-day access to required textbooks and course materials—which cost the average student approximately $1,240—can significantly impact student success. A survey of more than 22,000 college students also found that a lack of access to required textbooks had a negative impact on student success, such as earning a poor grade, failing a course, and not registering for a course.

The QU BookED program simplifies the process of accessing textbooks and course materials for Quincy University students. Once faculty adopt content for a given course, students who register will automatically receive the materials prior to the first day of class at the lowest guaranteed market price. The university is among a growing number of institutions using Akademos’ popular Equitable Access program, which enables institutions to offer books and course materials as part of a flat-fee, subscription-based service included in the cost of tuition.

Along with the optimized bundled books program for undergraduate students, Quincy is ushering in an exciting new era for the university bookstore. They have taken ownership of the Hawk Shop on campus for merchandise and apparel with a focus on the best customer experience possible. The refreshed store will offer brands and merchandise appealing to QU students, faculty, staff, and alumni.

The equitable access course materials program is an extension of Quincy University’s “Success by Design” initiative, which focuses on providing students with the academic, career counseling, and financial support needed to complete college on-time and be prepared for their careers or to further their education. The enhanced course materials operation launched this summer to support fall term 2022.

“Making textbooks more accessible is one easy way to support student success and retention,” said Raj Kaji, CEO of Akademos. “This is about simplifying what has become an overly complex, time-consuming, and expensive process to ensure that every learner has access to the materials they need to start well-prepared and finish strong.

About Quincy University

Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University is a small Catholic university emphasizing the sciences, liberal arts and the professions. Quincy University offers undergraduate, graduate and adult education programs integrating practical experience and Franciscan values. Faculty and advisors work with students to design customized success plans to help them graduate on time, find their passion and prepare them for life. QU is a member of NCAA Division II for intercollegiate athletics. For more information, please visit www.quincy.edu

About Akademos

As the premier higher education platform for course content delivery and analytics, Akademos provides colleges and universities industry-leading technology to help create, implement, and manage their course content strategy, along with a full-service online bookstore and available merchandise shop. More than just an online bookstore, we take care of all of the aspects of course content management and delivery so that you can focus on driving student success. We offer students the most convenient access to affordable course materials, give faculty academic freedom and flexibility, all while providing the highest value, institutional alignment, and an unmatched customer experience that helps schools prioritize textbook affordability and student success. Learn more at akademos.com.