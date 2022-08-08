City of Gardendale hires general manager for Bill Noble Park

The City of Gardendale has hired an Alabama native to lead the newly revamped Bill Noble Park, opening in fall 2022. Bill Noble Park will feature nine baseball fields, eight tennis courts, 11 pickleball courts, synthetic turf fields for football, lacrosse, and soccer, a state-of-the-art playground area, and an indoor community center. After a national search, the City of Gardendale, which oversees the $32M park project in partnership with Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), has selected William Mayhall, Jr. as General Manager.

Will has already been an exceptional leader at SFC in the Alabama region. Working in the events department at Hoover Met Complex in Hoover, AL since 2018, Will has worked in the youth and professional sports industries for over 15 years; and has held several positions in account development. As a sports coordinator for the YMCA associations throughout the Southeast, he has established strong relationships with the local sports community.

“Will is the right candidate to lead this special project.,” says Mayor Hogeland from Gardendale. “As a sports industry veteran, he will bring a wealth of experience to Bill Noble Park. In addition to hosting regional events and attracting repeat customers every week, he has extensive hospitality experience that will benefit the park,” the mayor added.

About his new role as general manager, Will adds, “I’m excited to continue my career with SFC and honored to represent the City of Gardendale as the General Manager of Bill Noble Park. There is a great sense of community in Gardendale, and I look forward to start recruiting exciting sporting events to the area and partnering with the Gardendale community to bring excellent programs, events, and entertainment to the community.”

John Sparks, the Account Executive leading the project at SFC, adds, “We are excited to have Will Mayhall continue his growth with SFC by accepting the role as general manager of Bill Noble Park. His experience in previous positions will establish the foundation for his success moving forward and we’re proud to have him on the team.”

The park will host children from across Jefferson County with comprehensive programming and entertainment throughout the week. On the weekends, the park will bring visitors and money to the Gardendale area with tournaments and events. These sports tourism events will become an economic development engine for the city.

To learn more about or to book an event at Bill Noble Park, contact John Sparks at jsparks@sportsfacilties.com.

About Bill Noble Park

Sports Facilities Companies is the national leader in managing and operating youth and amateur sports venues, like Bill Noble Park. The SFC team, led by John Sparks, is assisting the City of Gardendale operationally and will begin hiring for the venue in the coming months, beginning with the General Manager position. For more information, please contact the City of Gardendale at www.cityofgardendale.com. For more information on other venues in the Sports Facilities Network, please visit https://thesfnetwork.com/.