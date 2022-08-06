Hong Kong – Don’t miss the chance to join Hong Kong Science Museum’s “A Night with Dinosaurs” sleepover programme (with photos)

Don’t miss the chance to join Hong Kong Science Museum’s “A Night with Dinosaurs” sleepover programme (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the Hong Kong Science Museum specially presented a large-scale dinosaur exhibition “The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: The Big Eight – Dinosaur Revelation” and launched “A Night with Dinosaurs” sleepover programme, offering participants with unique experiences of spending the night at a dinosaur-packed museum. Applications for August sessions received an overwhelming response and the ballot results had been announced earlier on the Hong Kong Science Museum’s website. Applications for the September sessions will now be open until 11pm, August 12 (Friday). To allow more members of the public of different ages to join the programme, the museum has adjusted the age range of the target participants for the September sessions.





There will be four sessions of “A Night with Dinosaurs” sleepover programme in September. Each session of the sleepover programme will start from 7.30pm on Friday and conclude at 8.30am in the morning of the consecutive day. The first three are family sessions, open for applicants aged from 6 to 12 to be accompanied by a parent, will be held on September 2 to 3, September 16 to 17 and September 23 to 24 respectively. For programme and application details, please visit hk.science.museum/en_US/web/scm/event/bigeight/dinonight.html. The last session is specially arranged for adults. It will be held on September 30 to October 1 and will be open for applicants aged 18 or above in the group of two persons. For details, please visit hk.science.museum/en_US/web/scm/event/bigeight/dinonightadult.html. The quota for each session is 30 groups of participants. Fee for each group of the family session is $312 while that of the adult session is $624. If the number of applications exceeds the quota, places will be allocated by computer ballot. Don’t miss the chance to join this unique and exciting museum sleepover programme.





The first session of “A Night with Dinosaurs” sleepover programme was completed smoothly. Thirty groups of families participated last night (August 5) in an array of fun and educational activities including treasure hunt in the dinosaur exhibition hall, science demonstration and the appreciation of the starry sky in the portable planetarium, enabling the participants to learn more about prehistoric creatures and the mysteries of dinosaurs extinction. Before the conclusion of the programme, children did early exercise in dinosaur costumes this morning (August 6).





In addition to the sleepover programme, the Hong Kong Science Museum will also launch more extension and educational activities for all ages, including dinosaur-themed yoga classes, lectures by palaeontologist, film shows, maker workshops, children’s experiment classes and accessibility guided tours-cum-workshops. The Space Theatre of the Hong Kong Space Museum is screening the 3D dome show “Dinosaurs of Antarctica 3D”, while Hong Kong Central Library will launch dinosaur-themed parent-child storytelling workshops, science workshops, treasure book bags and book displays. For more details of activities, please visit hk.science.museum/en_US/web/scm/event/bigeight.html.





“The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: The Big Eight – Dinosaur Revelation” runs until November 16 at the Hong Kong Science Museum located at 2 Science Museum Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Kowloon. With free admission, the public can visit eight of the world’s most iconic creatures from the age of dinosaurs, rare fossil bones and some of the most complete original dinosaur skeletons. All visitors to the exhibition, including Museum Pass holders and children under the age of four, are required to make an advance booking through the e-booking system (hk-science-museum.partner.klook.com/zh-HK/activity/73613-hongkong-science-museum-special-exhibition). The e-booking system will be updated at 10am every Monday, and bookings can be made for the upcoming week (excluding the regular closing day on Thursday) upon the system’s update. The updates will be made on a weekly basis. Visitors who make a booking should arrive within the admission time and present the QR code on the confirmation email for free admission to “The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: The Big Eight – Dinosaur Revelation” and other permanent exhibitions of the museum. Members of the public are advised to plan their visits beforehand.





The exhibition is jointly presented by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) and the First Initiative Foundation (FIF), and jointly organised by the Hong Kong Science Museum and the FIF. The exhibition is exclusively sponsored by the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), and supported by the MTR Corporation. For more details of the exhibition and activities, please visit big8dinosaurs.hk or call 2732 3232 for enquiries.





The exhibition is one of the many initiatives supported by the HKJC’s approved donation of $630 million to the Government of the HKSAR to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR, demonstrating that the HKJC is resolute in pursuing its purpose of acting continuously for the betterment of society, all in support of creating a stronger community together.





The exhibition production team is a respected group of internationally acclaimed professionals, comprising members from Hong Kong, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, etc. The exhibition is supported by the FIF, and the foundation’s move demonstrates its dedication to contributing to the community and bridging the gap between Hong Kong and the world.





In order to comply with the requirements stipulated in the Prevention and Control of Disease (Requirements and Directions) (Business and Premises) Regulation (Cap. 599F) and relevant requirements of administrative instructions, visitors are required to scan the “LeaveHomeSafe” venue QR code with their mobile phones/other mobile devices before being allowed to enter the museum for necessary contact tracing if a confirmed case is found. In accordance with the Prevention and Control of Disease (Vaccine Pass) Regulation (Cap. 599L) and relevant requirements of administrative instructions, all persons entering indoor venues under the management of the LCSD must comply with the relevant requirement of the Vaccine Pass.