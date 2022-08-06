Hong Kong – Chairpersons of Women’s Commission and Family Council appeal to elderly and children to receive COVID-19 vaccination

Chairpersons of Women’s Commission and Family Council appeal to elderly and children to receive COVID-19 vaccination ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Women’s Commission and the Family Council:







The Chairperson of the Women’s Commission, Ms Chan Yuen-han, and the Chairperson of the Family Council, Ms Melissa Pang, today (August 6) appealed to members of the public, in a short video, to make reservation for the COVID-19 vaccination for the elderly and children in their families in order to protect their health and help Hong Kong emerge from the epidemic.





Ms Chan reminded people to register for the free door-to-door vaccination service via the Home Vaccination Service for their unvaccinated elderly family members aged 70 or above. Ms Pang encouraged people to bring the elderly and children to receive vaccinations to build a protective barrier for themselves and family members.





In the short video, Ms Chan and Ms Pang called on the public to “Protect the young and old – get vaccinated”. The video has been uploaded to the webpages of the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau, Women’s Commission and Family Council.