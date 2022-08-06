Honda Signs Agreement to Transfer Shares of Honda Lock Mfg. to MinebeaMitsumi

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) today announced that it has signed an agreement to transfer all shares of Honda Lock Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Honda Lock), a consolidated wholly-owned subsidiary of Honda, to MinebeaMitsumi Inc., a manufacturer of machinery components and electronic devices.

In the midst of major changes in the business environment, Honda is working to optimize its business portfolio to better leverage the strengths of each individual Honda company, including those of its consolidated subsidiaries. As a result of studying the future growth potential of Honda Lock, including the advancement of its key products into electronic devices, Honda concluded that Honda Lock will experience further growth in the future by conducting business as a part of the MinebeaMitsumi Group, which has strengths in technologies and value creation in a diverse range of industries and technology areas beyond automobile components. Based on this assessment, Honda decided to proceed with this stock transfer, which is expected to be completed before the end of 2022, after going through various transfer procedures including obtaining regulatory approvals.

For more information, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2022/c220804eng.html.













Topic: Press release summary



