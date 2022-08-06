In with the New…Occupational Training & Supply (OTS) Hires New Staff

OTS is excited to announce that Matt Young has been appointed to Associate Training Director. Matt has a Masters of Education in Teacher Education, Professional Development and Learning Behavior, Bachelors of Art in Communication, and has been a soccer coach for 15+ years. Operations Manager, Kristina Miczek shares her excitement with the team, “Matt comes from an education background, and we are confident that his education, skills, and team-player mentality will be an asset to OTS as we continue to grow and thrive!”

New leading ladies, Angela Chesser and Jennifer Espinoza have also joined this women-owned and operated business this past year. Angela was recently promoted to the Accounts Receivable Specialist role and Jennifer is the Accounts Payable and Purchasing Liaison. With the addition of these new roles, Occupational Training & Supply has been able to streamline their process to ensure a fast and efficient customer experience.

These ladies have been a great addition to the team, they’ve been an integral part of the office atmosphere, creating a Party Planning Committee to support employee engagement. As a family-owned and operated business, OTS knows the importance of showing appreciation to their employees and strive to make their business the best place to work. “We’re small enough to know you, but large enough to support you,” says Kathy DeSalvo, president.

Another great addition to the warehouse team is Julio Garcia, who’s excitement and positivity already radiates throughout the building. “I’m very optimistic, open to meeting new people and just about creating a great atmosphere,” says Julio when asked about starting at OTS.

About the Company

Occupational Training and Supply (OTS) is the Midwest leader for ‘hands-on’ environmental and safety training. They are a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), certified in the City of Chicago and State of Illinois. With a 20,000 square foot training facility they are fully equipped and specifically designed with large classrooms and hands-on areas. They provide practical exercises and demonstrations of various techniques and equipment used in the industry.