BiomCare Launches Derma.Ferm Microbiome Skincare Products

BiomCare is rolling out its microbiome skincare product line, which includes Derma.Ferm® CLEANACUTE.

“CLEANACUTE uses a cleaning enzyme complex and compounds that are beneficial to your skin’s microflora, which is where fungi, bacteria, and viruses live,” said Dr. Karel Bezouška, CEO and one of the four founders of BiomCare in the Czech Republic. “Most people don’t realize that these ‘good’ microorganisms help keep the skin healthy.

“Our products restore balance to the microbiome so that the ‘good’ microorganism can keep your skin looking great,” he added

Dr. Jan Engl, one of the co-founders of BiomCare, said Derma.Ferm® CLEANACUTE offers several other health benefits for the skin.

“CLEANACUTE naturally increases the lipid contents of the skin, suppresses water evaporation, and maintains low acidity that strengthens your microbiome, or skin barrier,” Dr. Engl said. “It also supports normal skin microflora. This ensures long-term healthy skin.

Dr. Engl said CLEANACUTE is suitable for skin that is prone to burning, itching, and redness.

“Our product resolves minor skin problems in otherwise healthy individuals caused by various skin injuries, skin cuts, sunburns, and scalds,” s he added.

“Initially we could not believe customers reporting how good Derma.Ferm® CLEANACUTE was in solving their burns or sunburns problems. Since then, we not only confirmed these striking effects ourselves but were even able to address the professional segment by offering the products to the firemen of the Czech Fire Brigade units for their own protection in difficult actions” notes Dr. Bezouška.

In addition to Derma.Ferm® CLEANACUTE, BiomCare’s product line includes:

Derma.Ferm® COMPLETE, which provides your skin with three microemulsions for a healthy skin microbiome, contains natural skin hydrating compounds, a cleaning enzyme complex, and calming prebiotics. It is suitable for individuals who are prone to chronic damage to their skin barrier from yeast and fungal infections, and long-term dermatitis, including atopic eczema, acne, or psoriasis. For users who would like to replenish their Derma.Ferm COMPLETE package in order to extend any phase of their application, each microemulsion is also available separately as Derma.Ferm® CLEANACUTE, CALM, and NUTRI, respectively.

VIR_A_REST®, which also provides a single microemulsion, will invigorate the skin’s microbiome and protect it from the adverse effects of pathogenic microbes, including respiratory viruses. VIR_A_REST® supports the natural protective barrier of the skin with suitable postbiotics and natural antimicrobials.

VIR_A_REST® ORAL supports the development of normal oral microflora through extracts from two friendly bacteria and restores the oral microbiome, which is critical for the development of normal skin microflora as well as a healthy microbiome of the respiratory tract.

About BiomCare

BiomCare is a Czech Republic company that is bringing its skincare products, which help restore the skin’s microbiome, to America.