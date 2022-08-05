In-game rewards: Week of August 4, 2022

Aug 5, 2022 | Business

(Items may vary.)

Heres whats coming to the item section this week. This collection will be available from 10:00 p.m. PT on August 3, 2022, through 10:00 p.m. PT on August 24, 2022. Have fun out there!

Completion bonus: Punk SetClothing/Accessory


  • Punk Mask (Black)


  • Punk Earrings


  • Sportswear (Orange)


  • Punk Paint



Hairstyle/Hair Color


  • Undercut Pomp



Eye Color


  • Light Pink



Volleyball Gear


  • Disco Volleyball



Badminton Gear


  • Official Badminton Racket (City)



Stamps


  • Punk Pear


  • Sobbing Strawberry



Titles 1


  • Expert


  • Physician


  • Traveling


  • Detective



Titles 2


  • Zany


  • Face


  • Hungry


  • Ravenous

Certain items may vary from player to player.

New to the game? Heres how to earn these in-game items!

As you play online* in random matchmaking, youll earn points. You can then redeem those points for a rotating selection of in-game outfits, sports accessories, gear, and other customization options for your Sportsmate. The selection of items will rotate each week, so check back in your game or right here and see whats in stock!


You can access online play for the Nintendo Switch Sports game with any Nintendo Switch Online membership. To see the different options or purchase a membership, visit the official site.