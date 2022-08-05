In-game rewards: Week of August 4, 2022

(Items may vary.)

Heres whats coming to the item section this week. This collection will be available from 10:00 p.m. PT on August 3, 2022, through 10:00 p.m. PT on August 24, 2022. Have fun out there!

Completion bonus: Punk SetClothing/Accessory





Punk Mask (Black)



Punk Earrings



Sportswear (Orange)



Punk Paint





Hairstyle/Hair Color



Undercut Pomp





Eye Color



Light Pink





Volleyball Gear



Disco Volleyball





Badminton Gear



Official Badminton Racket (City)





Stamps



Punk Pear



Sobbing Strawberry





Titles 1



Expert



Physician



Traveling



Detective





Titles 2



Zany



Face



Hungry



Ravenous

Certain items may vary from player to player.

New to the game? Heres how to earn these in-game items!



As you play online* in random matchmaking, youll earn points. You can then redeem those points for a rotating selection of in-game outfits, sports accessories, gear, and other customization options for your Sportsmate. The selection of items will rotate each week, so check back in your game or right here and see whats in stock!





You can access online play for the Nintendo Switch Sports game with any Nintendo Switch Online membership. To see the different options or purchase a membership, visit the official site.