In-game rewards: Week of August 4, 2022

(Items may vary.)
WEBWIRE – Thursday, August 4, 2022
Heres whats coming to the item section this week. This collection will be available from 10:00 p.m. PT on August 3, 2022, through 10:00 p.m. PT on August 24, 2022. Have fun out there!
Completion bonus: Punk SetClothing/Accessory
-
Punk Mask (Black)
-
Punk Earrings
-
Sportswear (Orange)
-
Punk Paint
Hairstyle/Hair Color
-
Undercut Pomp
Eye Color
-
Light Pink
Volleyball Gear
-
Disco Volleyball
Badminton Gear
-
Official Badminton Racket (City)
Stamps
-
Punk Pear
-
Sobbing Strawberry
Titles 1
-
Expert
-
Physician
-
Traveling
-
Detective
Titles 2
-
Zany
-
Face
-
Hungry
-
Ravenous
Certain items may vary from player to player.
New to the game? Heres how to earn these in-game items!
As you play online* in random matchmaking, youll earn points. You can then redeem those points for a rotating selection of in-game outfits, sports accessories, gear, and other customization options for your Sportsmate. The selection of items will rotate each week, so check back in your game or right here and see whats in stock!
You can access online play for the Nintendo Switch Sports game with any Nintendo Switch Online membership. To see the different options or purchase a membership, visit the official site.