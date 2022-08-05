RBC to announce third quarter results on August 24, 2022

TORONTO – WEBWIRE – Thursday, August 4, 2022







Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: TSX) will release its third quarter results for 2022 on August 24, which will be made available at rbc.com/investorrelations/.





Financial results are expected to be released at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. (EDT) and will feature a presentation by RBC executives followed by a question and answer period with analysts. An audiocast of the call is available on a listen-only basis at www.rbc.com/investor-relations/financial-information.html or by telephone (416-340-2217 or 866-696-5910, passcode 3163897#). Please call between 7:50 a.m. and 7:55 a.m. (EDT).





Managements comments on results will be posted on RBCs website shortly following the call. A recording will be available by 5:00 p.m. (EDT) from August 24, 2022 until November 29, 2022 at www.rbc.com/investor-relations/financial-information.html or by telephone (905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053 passcode 2506691#).

About RBC



Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 89,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canadas biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.





