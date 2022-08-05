Hong Kong – Proposals invited for “Residence Programme and Work Presentation@Suomenlinna”

Proposals invited for “Residence Programme and Work Presentation@Suomenlinna” ***************************************************************************************



The Art Promotion Office (APO) under the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) and the HIAP-Helsinki International Artist Programme jointly call for residence proposals for the “Residence Programme and Work Presentation@Suomenlinna” from today (August 5). One participant will be ultimately selected to undertake the residence programme and work presentation at Suomenlinna in Finland tentatively scheduled from April 15 to July 15 next year.







Suomenlinna is a cluster of islands situated off the coast of Helsinki, the capital city of Finland. It was inscribed on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization World Heritage List in 1991. The islands’ natural landscapes and well-preserved historical relics have enhanced Suomenlinna’s status as a cultural destination in Europe. It offers a rich resource of inspiration for creative activities with its stunning coastal scenery and rich historical and cultural ambience. The HIAP, co-organiser of this programme, is an art organisation in Suomenlinna. Founded in 1998, it has been organising art exhibitions and cultural events in the local community. It invites and supports artists from all over the world to take part in its residence programme on the islands, bringing together global and local creativity, and enabling artistic dialogue among multiple perspectives.







The programme is now inviting creative residence proposals in visual art or cross-disciplinary media, offering Hong Kong artists and cross-disciplinary talents the chance to engage in creative activities, and conduct artistic exchanges in a locality very different from their own, so as to bring together unique ideas, and let viewers around the world see the appeal of Hong Kong art. Interested persons should submit a proposal from now until 8pm on September 18 (Sunday) to the Exchange and Extension Unit of the APO of the LCSD (Oil Street Art Space, 12 Oil Street, North Point, Hong Kong) by post or by hand. The APO will announce the result in November on the APO’s website.







This programme is presented by the LCSD, co-organised by the APO and the HIAP. For details of the programme, please visit the website at www.lcsd.gov.hk/CE/Museum/APO/en_US/web/apo/residence_suomenlinna.html, or call 2512 3018, 2512 3019 or 2512 3020.

