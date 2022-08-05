Declining water levels in wells





Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) is periodically monitoring the ground water levels throughout the country on a regional scale, through a network of monitoring wells. In order to assess the long term fluctuation in ground water level, the water level data collected by CGWB during November 2021 has been compared with the decadal mean of November 2011 to Nov 2020. Analysis of water level data indicates that about 70% of the wells monitored have registered rise in ground water level whereas, about 30 % wells have registered decline in water level. State-wise details are given in Annexure.





Though water is a State subject, Central Government has taken a number of important measures for conservation, management of ground water including effective implementation of rain water harvesting in the country, which can be seen at





http://jalshakti-dowr.gov.in/sites/default/file/Steps%20taken%20by%20the%20Central%20Govt%20for%20water_depletion_july2022.pdf.





Government of India is implementing Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) in the country. First JSA was launched in 2019 in water stressed blocks of 256 districts which continued during the year 2021 (across entire country both rural and urban areas) also with the primary aim to eﬀectively harvest the monsoon rainfall through creation of artiﬁcial recharge structures, watershed management, recharge and reuse structures, intensive aﬀorestation and awareness generation etc. JSA for the year 2021 and 2022 were launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble President on 22.03.2021 and 29.03.2022 respectively.





Hon’ble Prime Minister launched Amrit Sarovar Mission on 24th April 2022. The Mission is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as a part of celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.





Central Government is implementing Atal Bhujal Yojana with an outlay of Rs. 6,000 crore, in collaboration with States, in certain water stressed areas of Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The primary aim of the scheme is demand side management through scientiﬁc means involving the local communities at village levels leading to sustainable groundwater management in the targeted areas.





CGWB is implementing National Aquifer Mapping Program (NAQUIM) with an aim to identify the groundwater aquifer system along-with their characterization for its sustainable management. Out of the total mappable area of nearly 25 lakh sq km, nearly 22.10 lakh sq km of the area (as on 30th June 2022) in the country has been covered. The balance area has been targeted to be covered by March 2023. The NAQUIM study report alongwith management plans are shared with States/UTs for suitable interventions.





Water is a State subject and several States have done notable work in the ﬁeld of water conservation/harvesting such as ‘Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan’ in Rajasthan, ‘Jalyukt Shibar’ in Maharashtra, ‘Sujalam Sufalam Abhiyan’ in Gujarat, ‘Mission Kakatiya’ in Telangana, Neeru Chettu’ in Andhra Pradesh, Jal Jeevan Hariyali in Bihar, ‘Jal Hi Jeevan’ in Haryana, and Kudimaramath scheme in Tamil Nadu.





This information was given by the Minister of State, for Jal Shakti, Shri Bishweswar Tudu in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.





ANNEXURE





State-wise Decadal Water Level Fluctuation with Mean [November (2011 to 2020] and November 2021





S. No. Name of State No. of wells Analysed Rise Fall Rise Fall Wells showing no change

0-2 m 2-4 m >4 m 0-2 m 2-4 m >4 m

No % No % No % No % No % No % No % No % No %

1 Andhra Pradesh 706 419 59.3 87 12.3 50 7.1 124 17.6 14 2.0 11 1.6 556 79 149 21 1



2 Arunachal Pradesh 10 2 20.0

0.0

0.0 8 80.0

0.0

0.0 2 20 8 80





3 Assam 167 71 42.5 3 1.8 1 0.6 83 49.7 6 3.6 3 1.8 75 45 92 55





4 Bihar 593 395 66.6 78 13.2 11 1.9 102 17.2 7 1.2

0.0 484 82 109 18





5 Chandigarh 12 4 33.3 2 16.7 1 8.3 3 25.0 1 8.3 1 8.3 7 58 5 42





6 Chhattisgarh 687 290 42.2 66 9.6 30 4.4 230 33.5 45 6.6 26 3.8 386 56 301 44





7 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 17 15 88.2

0.0

0.0 2 11.8

0.0

0.0 15 88 2 12





8 Daman & Diu 5 2 40.0 1 20.0 1 20.0 1 20.0

0.0

0.0 4 80 1 20





9 Delhi 86 29 33.7 21 24.4 15 17.4 12 14.0 3 3.5 6 7.0 65 76 21 24





10 Goa 68 9 13.2

0.0 1 1.5 52 76.5 5 7.4 1 1.5 10 15 58 85





11 Gujarat 746 278 37.3 122 16.4 112 15.0 140 18.8 50 6.7 44 5.9 512 69 234 31





12 Haryana 183 66 36.1 6 3.3 8 4.4 65 35.5 19 10.4 19 10.4 80 44 103 56





13 Himachal Pradesh 86 40 46.5 5 5.8 2 2.3 36 41.9 1 1.2 1 1.2 47 55 38 44 1 1

14 Jammu & Kashmir 213 100 46.9 4 1.9 3 1.4 99 46.5 4 1.9 3 1.4 107 50 106 50





15 Jharkhand 198 132 66.7 17 8.6 1 0.5 45 22.7 3 1.5

0.0 150 76 48 24





16 Karnataka 1290 709 55.0 265 20.5 123 9.5 159 12.3 20 1.6 14 1.1 1097 85 193 15





17 Kerala 1304 868 66.6 145 11.1 39 3.0 227 17.4 17 1.3 8 0.6 1052 81 252 19





18 Madhya Pradesh 1297 590 45.5 164 12.6 97 7.5 345 26.6 70 5.4 31 2.4 851 66 446 34





19 Maharashtra 1727 856 49.6 321 18.6 161 9.3 317 18.4 47 2.7 24 1.4 1338 77 388 22 1



20 Meghalaya 24 10 41.7 1 4.2

0.0 13 54.2

0.0

0.0 11 46 13 54





21 Nagaland 2 1 50.0

0.0

0.0

0.0 1 50.0

0.0 1 50 1 50





22 Odhisha 1245 650 52.2 32 2.6 2 0.2 517 41.5 35 2.8 8 0.6 684 55 560 45 1



23 Pondicherry 6 3 50.0 1 16.7

0.0 2 33.3

0.0

0.0 4 67 2 33





24 Punjab 176 46 26.1 7 4.0 1 0.6 74 42.0 38 21.6 10 5.7 54 31 122 69





25 Rajasthan 918 248 27.0 80 8.7 44 4.8 290 31.6 114 12.4 141 15.4 372 41 545 59 1



26 Tamil Nadu 538 201 37.4 146 27.1 113 21.0 54 10.0 13 2.4 11 2.0 460 86 78 14





27 Telangana 537 203 37.8 114 21.2 133 24.8 73 13.6 5 0.9 9 1.7 450 84 87 16





28 Tripura 22 8 36.4

0.0

0.0 11 50.0 3 13.6

0.0 8 36 14 64





29 Uttar Pradesh 646 358 55.4 102 15.8 21 3.3 118 18.3 32 5.0 15 2.3 481 74 165 26





30 Uttarakhand 45 23 51.1 3 6.7 2 4.4 9 20.0 4 8.9 4 8.9 28 62 17 38





31 West Bengal 721 417 57.8 87 12.1 34 4.7 117 16.2 34 4.7 31 4.3 538 75 182 25 1



Total 14275 7043 49.3 1880 13.2 1006 7.0 3328 23.3 591 4.1 421 2.9 9929 70 4340 30 6













