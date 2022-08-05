Declining water levels in wells

Aug 5, 2022 | Business


Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) is periodically monitoring the ground water levels throughout the country on a regional scale, through a network of monitoring wells. In order to assess the long term fluctuation in ground water level, the water level data collected by CGWB during November 2021 has been compared with the decadal mean of November 2011 to Nov 2020. Analysis of water level data indicates that about 70% of the wells monitored have registered rise in ground water level whereas, about 30 % wells have registered decline in water level. State-wise details are given in Annexure.


Though water is a State subject, Central Government has taken a number of important measures for conservation, management of ground water including effective implementation of rain water harvesting in the country, which can be seen at


http://jalshakti-dowr.gov.in/sites/default/file/Steps%20taken%20by%20the%20Central%20Govt%20for%20water_depletion_july2022.pdf.


Government of India is implementing Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) in the country. First JSA was launched in 2019 in water stressed blocks of 256 districts which continued during the year 2021 (across entire country both rural and urban areas) also with the primary aim to eﬀectively harvest the monsoon rainfall through creation of artiﬁcial recharge structures, watershed management, recharge and reuse structures, intensive aﬀorestation and awareness generation etc. JSA for the year 2021 and 2022 were launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble President on 22.03.2021 and 29.03.2022 respectively.


Hon’ble Prime Minister launched Amrit Sarovar Mission on 24th April 2022. The Mission is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as a part of celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.


Central Government is implementing Atal Bhujal Yojana with an outlay of Rs. 6,000 crore, in collaboration with States, in certain water stressed areas of Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The primary aim of the scheme is demand side management through scientiﬁc means involving the local communities at village levels leading to sustainable groundwater management in the targeted areas.


CGWB is implementing National Aquifer Mapping Program (NAQUIM) with an aim to identify the groundwater aquifer system along-with their characterization for its sustainable management. Out of the total mappable area of nearly 25 lakh sq km, nearly 22.10 lakh sq km of the area (as on 30th June 2022) in the country has been covered. The balance area has been targeted to be covered by March 2023. The NAQUIM study report alongwith management plans are shared with States/UTs for suitable interventions.


Water is a State subject and several States have done notable work in the ﬁeld of water conservation/harvesting such as ‘Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan’ in Rajasthan, ‘Jalyukt Shibar’ in Maharashtra, ‘Sujalam Sufalam Abhiyan’ in Gujarat, ‘Mission Kakatiya’ in Telangana, Neeru Chettu’ in Andhra Pradesh, Jal Jeevan Hariyali in Bihar, ‘Jal Hi Jeevan’ in Haryana, and Kudimaramath scheme in Tamil Nadu.


This information was given by the Minister of State, for Jal Shakti, Shri Bishweswar Tudu in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.


*****




    AS




ANNEXURE


State-wise Decadal Water Level Fluctuation with Mean [November (2011 to 2020] and November 2021







































S. No.

Name of State

No. of wells Analysed

Rise

Fall

Rise

Fall

Wells showing no change

0-2 m

2-4 m

>4 m

0-2 m

2-4 m

>4 m

No

%

No

%

No

%

No

%

No

%

No

%

No

%

No

%

No

%

1

Andhra Pradesh

706

419

59.3

87

12.3

50

7.1

124

17.6

14

2.0

11

1.6

556

79

149

21

1

2

Arunachal Pradesh

10

2

20.0

0.0

0.0

8

80.0

0.0

0.0

2

20

8

80

3

Assam

167

71

42.5

3

1.8

1

0.6

83

49.7

6

3.6

3

1.8

75

45

92

55

4

Bihar

593

395

66.6

78

13.2

11

1.9

102

17.2

7

1.2

0.0

484

82

109

18

5

Chandigarh

12

4

33.3

2

16.7

1

8.3

3

25.0

1

8.3

1

8.3

7

58

5

42

6

Chhattisgarh

687

290

42.2

66

9.6

30

4.4

230

33.5

45

6.6

26

3.8

386

56

301

44

7

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

17

15

88.2

0.0

0.0

2

11.8

0.0

0.0

15

88

2

12

8

Daman & Diu

5

2

40.0

1

20.0

1

20.0

1

20.0

0.0

0.0

4

80

1

20

9

Delhi

86

29

33.7

21

24.4

15

17.4

12

14.0

3

3.5

6

7.0

65

76

21

24

10

Goa

68

9

13.2

0.0

1

1.5

52

76.5

5

7.4

1

1.5

10

15

58

85

11

Gujarat

746

278

37.3

122

16.4

112

15.0

140

18.8

50

6.7

44

5.9

512

69

234

31

12

Haryana

183

66

36.1

6

3.3

8

4.4

65

35.5

19

10.4

19

10.4

80

44

103

56

13

Himachal Pradesh

86

40

46.5

5

5.8

2

2.3

36

41.9

1

1.2

1

1.2

47

55

38

44

1

1

14

Jammu & Kashmir

213

100

46.9

4

1.9

3

1.4

99

46.5

4

1.9

3

1.4

107

50

106

50

15

Jharkhand

198

132

66.7

17

8.6

1

0.5

45

22.7

3

1.5

0.0

150

76

48

24

16

Karnataka

1290

709

55.0

265

20.5

123

9.5

159

12.3

20

1.6

14

1.1

1097

85

193

15

17

Kerala

1304

868

66.6

145

11.1

39

3.0

227

17.4

17

1.3

8

0.6

1052

81

252

19

18

Madhya Pradesh

1297

590

45.5

164

12.6

97

7.5

345

26.6

70

5.4

31

2.4

851

66

446

34

19

Maharashtra

1727

856

49.6

321

18.6

161

9.3

317

18.4

47

2.7

24

1.4

1338

77

388

22

1

20

Meghalaya

24

10

41.7

1

4.2

0.0

13

54.2

0.0

0.0

11

46

13

54

21

Nagaland

2

1

50.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

1

50.0

0.0

1

50

1

50

22

Odhisha

1245

650

52.2

32

2.6

2

0.2

517

41.5

35

2.8

8

0.6

684

55

560

45

1

23

Pondicherry

6

3

50.0

1

16.7

0.0

2

33.3

0.0

0.0

4

67

2

33

24

Punjab

176

46

26.1

7

4.0

1

0.6

74

42.0

38

21.6

10

5.7

54

31

122

69

25

Rajasthan

918

248

27.0

80

8.7

44

4.8

290

31.6

114

12.4

141

15.4

372

41

545

59

1

26

Tamil Nadu

538

201

37.4

146

27.1

113

21.0

54

10.0

13

2.4

11

2.0

460

86

78

14

27

Telangana

537

203

37.8

114

21.2

133

24.8

73

13.6

5

0.9

9

1.7

450

84

87

16

28

Tripura

22

8

36.4

0.0

0.0

11

50.0

3

13.6

0.0

8

36

14

64

29

Uttar Pradesh

646

358

55.4

102

15.8

21

3.3

118

18.3

32

5.0

15

2.3

481

74

165

26

30

Uttarakhand

45

23

51.1

3

6.7

2

4.4

9

20.0

4

8.9

4

8.9

28

62

17

38

31

West Bengal

721

417

57.8

87

12.1

34

4.7

117

16.2

34

4.7

31

4.3

538

75

182

25

1

Total

14275

7043

49.3

1880

13.2

1006

7.0

3328

23.3

591

4.1

421

2.9

9929

70

4340

30

6


*****






(Release ID: 1848479)
Visitor Counter : 521