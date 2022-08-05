Declining water levels in wells

Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) is periodically monitoring the ground water levels throughout the country on a regional scale, through a network of monitoring wells. In order to assess the long term fluctuation in ground water level, the water level data collected by CGWB during November 2021 has been compared with the decadal mean of November 2011 to Nov 2020. Analysis of water level data indicates that about 70% of the wells monitored have registered rise in ground water level whereas, about 30 % wells have registered decline in water level. State-wise details are given in Annexure.
Though water is a State subject, Central Government has taken a number of important measures for conservation, management of ground water including effective implementation of rain water harvesting in the country, which can be seen at
http://jalshakti-dowr.gov.in/sites/default/file/Steps%20taken%20by%20the%20Central%20Govt%20for%20water_depletion_july2022.pdf.
Government of India is implementing Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) in the country. First JSA was launched in 2019 in water stressed blocks of 256 districts which continued during the year 2021 (across entire country both rural and urban areas) also with the primary aim to eﬀectively harvest the monsoon rainfall through creation of artiﬁcial recharge structures, watershed management, recharge and reuse structures, intensive aﬀorestation and awareness generation etc. JSA for the year 2021 and 2022 were launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble President on 22.03.2021 and 29.03.2022 respectively.
Hon’ble Prime Minister launched Amrit Sarovar Mission on 24th April 2022. The Mission is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as a part of celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Central Government is implementing Atal Bhujal Yojana with an outlay of Rs. 6,000 crore, in collaboration with States, in certain water stressed areas of Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The primary aim of the scheme is demand side management through scientiﬁc means involving the local communities at village levels leading to sustainable groundwater management in the targeted areas.
CGWB is implementing National Aquifer Mapping Program (NAQUIM) with an aim to identify the groundwater aquifer system along-with their characterization for its sustainable management. Out of the total mappable area of nearly 25 lakh sq km, nearly 22.10 lakh sq km of the area (as on 30th June 2022) in the country has been covered. The balance area has been targeted to be covered by March 2023. The NAQUIM study report alongwith management plans are shared with States/UTs for suitable interventions.
Water is a State subject and several States have done notable work in the ﬁeld of water conservation/harvesting such as ‘Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan’ in Rajasthan, ‘Jalyukt Shibar’ in Maharashtra, ‘Sujalam Sufalam Abhiyan’ in Gujarat, ‘Mission Kakatiya’ in Telangana, Neeru Chettu’ in Andhra Pradesh, Jal Jeevan Hariyali in Bihar, ‘Jal Hi Jeevan’ in Haryana, and Kudimaramath scheme in Tamil Nadu.
This information was given by the Minister of State, for Jal Shakti, Shri Bishweswar Tudu in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.
ANNEXURE
State-wise Decadal Water Level Fluctuation with Mean [November (2011 to 2020] and November 2021
|
S. No.
|
Name of State
|
No. of wells Analysed
|
Rise
|
Fall
|
Rise
|
Fall
|
Wells showing no change
|
0-2 m
|
2-4 m
|
>4 m
|
0-2 m
|
2-4 m
|
>4 m
|
No
|
%
|
No
|
%
|
No
|
%
|
No
|
%
|
No
|
%
|
No
|
%
|
No
|
%
|
No
|
%
|
No
|
%
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
706
|
419
|
59.3
|
87
|
12.3
|
50
|
7.1
|
124
|
17.6
|
14
|
2.0
|
11
|
1.6
|
556
|
79
|
149
|
21
|
1
|
|
2
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
10
|
2
|
20.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
8
|
80.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
2
|
20
|
8
|
80
|
|
|
3
|
Assam
|
167
|
71
|
42.5
|
3
|
1.8
|
1
|
0.6
|
83
|
49.7
|
6
|
3.6
|
3
|
1.8
|
75
|
45
|
92
|
55
|
|
|
4
|
Bihar
|
593
|
395
|
66.6
|
78
|
13.2
|
11
|
1.9
|
102
|
17.2
|
7
|
1.2
|
|
0.0
|
484
|
82
|
109
|
18
|
|
|
5
|
Chandigarh
|
12
|
4
|
33.3
|
2
|
16.7
|
1
|
8.3
|
3
|
25.0
|
1
|
8.3
|
1
|
8.3
|
7
|
58
|
5
|
42
|
|
|
6
|
Chhattisgarh
|
687
|
290
|
42.2
|
66
|
9.6
|
30
|
4.4
|
230
|
33.5
|
45
|
6.6
|
26
|
3.8
|
386
|
56
|
301
|
44
|
|
|
7
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
17
|
15
|
88.2
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
2
|
11.8
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
15
|
88
|
2
|
12
|
|
|
8
|
Daman & Diu
|
5
|
2
|
40.0
|
1
|
20.0
|
1
|
20.0
|
1
|
20.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
4
|
80
|
1
|
20
|
|
|
9
|
Delhi
|
86
|
29
|
33.7
|
21
|
24.4
|
15
|
17.4
|
12
|
14.0
|
3
|
3.5
|
6
|
7.0
|
65
|
76
|
21
|
24
|
|
|
10
|
Goa
|
68
|
9
|
13.2
|
|
0.0
|
1
|
1.5
|
52
|
76.5
|
5
|
7.4
|
1
|
1.5
|
10
|
15
|
58
|
85
|
|
|
11
|
Gujarat
|
746
|
278
|
37.3
|
122
|
16.4
|
112
|
15.0
|
140
|
18.8
|
50
|
6.7
|
44
|
5.9
|
512
|
69
|
234
|
31
|
|
|
12
|
Haryana
|
183
|
66
|
36.1
|
6
|
3.3
|
8
|
4.4
|
65
|
35.5
|
19
|
10.4
|
19
|
10.4
|
80
|
44
|
103
|
56
|
|
|
13
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
86
|
40
|
46.5
|
5
|
5.8
|
2
|
2.3
|
36
|
41.9
|
1
|
1.2
|
1
|
1.2
|
47
|
55
|
38
|
44
|
1
|
1
|
14
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
213
|
100
|
46.9
|
4
|
1.9
|
3
|
1.4
|
99
|
46.5
|
4
|
1.9
|
3
|
1.4
|
107
|
50
|
106
|
50
|
|
|
15
|
Jharkhand
|
198
|
132
|
66.7
|
17
|
8.6
|
1
|
0.5
|
45
|
22.7
|
3
|
1.5
|
|
0.0
|
150
|
76
|
48
|
24
|
|
|
16
|
Karnataka
|
1290
|
709
|
55.0
|
265
|
20.5
|
123
|
9.5
|
159
|
12.3
|
20
|
1.6
|
14
|
1.1
|
1097
|
85
|
193
|
15
|
|
|
17
|
Kerala
|
1304
|
868
|
66.6
|
145
|
11.1
|
39
|
3.0
|
227
|
17.4
|
17
|
1.3
|
8
|
0.6
|
1052
|
81
|
252
|
19
|
|
|
18
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
1297
|
590
|
45.5
|
164
|
12.6
|
97
|
7.5
|
345
|
26.6
|
70
|
5.4
|
31
|
2.4
|
851
|
66
|
446
|
34
|
|
|
19
|
Maharashtra
|
1727
|
856
|
49.6
|
321
|
18.6
|
161
|
9.3
|
317
|
18.4
|
47
|
2.7
|
24
|
1.4
|
1338
|
77
|
388
|
22
|
1
|
|
20
|
Meghalaya
|
24
|
10
|
41.7
|
1
|
4.2
|
|
0.0
|
13
|
54.2
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
11
|
46
|
13
|
54
|
|
|
21
|
Nagaland
|
2
|
1
|
50.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
1
|
50.0
|
|
0.0
|
1
|
50
|
1
|
50
|
|
|
22
|
Odhisha
|
1245
|
650
|
52.2
|
32
|
2.6
|
2
|
0.2
|
517
|
41.5
|
35
|
2.8
|
8
|
0.6
|
684
|
55
|
560
|
45
|
1
|
|
23
|
Pondicherry
|
6
|
3
|
50.0
|
1
|
16.7
|
|
0.0
|
2
|
33.3
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
4
|
67
|
2
|
33
|
|
|
24
|
Punjab
|
176
|
46
|
26.1
|
7
|
4.0
|
1
|
0.6
|
74
|
42.0
|
38
|
21.6
|
10
|
5.7
|
54
|
31
|
122
|
69
|
|
|
25
|
Rajasthan
|
918
|
248
|
27.0
|
80
|
8.7
|
44
|
4.8
|
290
|
31.6
|
114
|
12.4
|
141
|
15.4
|
372
|
41
|
545
|
59
|
1
|
|
26
|
Tamil Nadu
|
538
|
201
|
37.4
|
146
|
27.1
|
113
|
21.0
|
54
|
10.0
|
13
|
2.4
|
11
|
2.0
|
460
|
86
|
78
|
14
|
|
|
27
|
Telangana
|
537
|
203
|
37.8
|
114
|
21.2
|
133
|
24.8
|
73
|
13.6
|
5
|
0.9
|
9
|
1.7
|
450
|
84
|
87
|
16
|
|
|
28
|
Tripura
|
22
|
8
|
36.4
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
11
|
50.0
|
3
|
13.6
|
|
0.0
|
8
|
36
|
14
|
64
|
|
|
29
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
646
|
358
|
55.4
|
102
|
15.8
|
21
|
3.3
|
118
|
18.3
|
32
|
5.0
|
15
|
2.3
|
481
|
74
|
165
|
26
|
|
|
30
|
Uttarakhand
|
45
|
23
|
51.1
|
3
|
6.7
|
2
|
4.4
|
9
|
20.0
|
4
|
8.9
|
4
|
8.9
|
28
|
62
|
17
|
38
|
|
|
31
|
West Bengal
|
721
|
417
|
57.8
|
87
|
12.1
|
34
|
4.7
|
117
|
16.2
|
34
|
4.7
|
31
|
4.3
|
538
|
75
|
182
|
25
|
1
|
|
Total
|
14275
|
7043
|
49.3
|
1880
|
13.2
|
1006
|
7.0
|
3328
|
23.3
|
591
|
4.1
|
421
|
2.9
|
9929
|
70
|
4340
|
30
|
6
|
