Hong Kong – Applications invited for operating green minibus routes

Applications invited for operating green minibus routes *******************************************************



The Transport Department (TD) published a Gazette notice today (August 5) to invite applications for passenger service licences for the operation of four packages of public light bus (scheduled) routes (green minibus routes) covering six routes in total in the New Territories.





The four packages are:





Package 1: Chi Fuk Circuit to Luen Wo Hui (Circular); and



Ma Sik Road to Fanling Station (Circular)







Package 2: Tai Po (Fu Tip Estate) to Tai Po (Kwong Fuk Road) (Circular)







Package 3: Between Anderson Road Quarry Development Area and Sheung Tak Public Transport Terminus; and



Anderson Road Quarry Development Area to Yau Tong (Circular)







Package 4: Pak Shing Kok to Tseung Kwan O Station (Circular).







Application forms are obtainable free of charge from the following offices:







(1) TD New Territories Regional Office, 7/F, Mongkok Government Offices, 30 Luen Wan Street, Kowloon;



(2) TD Public Light Bus Section, 11/F, South Tower, West Kowloon Government Offices, 11 Hoi Ting Road, Yau Ma Tei, Kowloon;



(3) TD Urban Regional Office (Hong Kong), 37/F, Immigration Tower, 7 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong; and



(4) TD Hong Kong Licensing Office, 3/F, United Centre, 95 Queensway, Hong Kong.





Applicants should refer to the details of the public light bus (scheduled) routes and “Guidance Notes for Applicants” attached in the application form when completing the application form.





Completed application forms and supporting documents (one original and seven legible photocopies) must be submitted in a plain white envelope sealed and marked on the outside of the envelope with “Application for Passenger Service Licence(s) in Respect of the Packages of Public Light Bus (Scheduled) Routes Gazetted in August 2022” and placed in the TD Tender Box located at the reception counter of the TD Headquarters at 10/F, South Tower, West Kowloon Government Offices, 11 Hoi Ting Road, Yau Ma Tei, Kowloon, before noon on September 30, 2022 (Friday). Applications by any other means or submitted late will not be considered.