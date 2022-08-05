Hong Kong – Red tide sighted

Red tide sighted ****************



​A red tide has been sighted over the past week, the Inter-departmental Red Tide Working Group reported today (August 5).





The red tide was spotted by a member of the public on August 2 at East Lamma Channel. The red tide still persists and no associated fish deaths have been reported as of today.





A spokesman for the working group said, “The red tide was formed by Dactyliosolen phuketensis, which is commonly found in Hong Kong waters and is non-toxic.”





The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) urged mariculturists at Sok Kwu Wan, Lo Tik Wan and Po Toi fish culture zones to monitor the situation closely and increase aeration where necessary.





Red tide is a natural phenomenon. The AFCD’s proactive phytoplankton monitoring programme will continue to monitor red tide occurrences to minimise the impact on the mariculture industry and the public.