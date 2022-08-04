Intermountain LDS Hospital Honored as One of America’s Top Teaching Hospitals

One of the Utah’s longest operating hospitals — Intermountain LDS Hospital — has been recognized for medical excellence in two new prestigious healthcare quality rating services.

LDS Hospital, which opened in Salt Lake City in 1905, has been named one of the nation’s top 25 teaching hospitals by Fortune Magazine and Merative as part of their 2022 Top Hospitals rankings. LDS Hospital was also named the top orthopedic hospital in the state of Utah for 2022 by US News & World Report in its list of the 50 best orthopedic hospitals in the United States.

“We’re honored to be recognized by these organizations for the high quality of care that we provide to our patients and a commitment to medical excellence. This recognition is a wonderful reflection of the dedication and commitment by our incredible team of caregivers at LDS Hospital and the work they do every day to provide the very best care for our patients,” said Heather Wall, administrator of Intermountain LDS Hospital.

A teaching hospital, or academic medical center, is a hospital that partners with medical and nursing schools, education programs, and research centers to improve health care through learning and research.

By being at the forefront of medical education and research innovations, teaching hospitals help improve quality of care, develop state-of-the-art technologies, and train the next physicians and surgeons.

As a teaching hospital, Intermountain LDS Hospital incorporates medical residents and research collaborators from across the United States to the hospital.

For the past six years, LDS Hospital has been listed on the Forbes/IBM Watson Top Teaching Hospitals list. The hospital has five stars in the areas of clinical outcomes, operation efficiency, and patient experience. LDS Hospital was ranked 19th among the 2,675 care facilities across the nation.

Intermountain LDS Hospital is a full-service hospital with a complete range of wellness, diagnostic, and treatment services for the community. For more than 115 years, LDS Hospital has provided high-quality patient care, technological progress, exceptional efficiency, and personal service to its patients.

To develop the rankings for its top orthopedic hospitals, U.S. News evaluated 1,671 hospitals that offer orthopedics services and gave each a score based on its performance in categories such as patient survival rates, patient experience, and use of advanced technologies.

Merative, formally IBM Watson, is a data analytics and technology partner for the health industry. They use data to evaluate 2,650 hospitals to come up with their list of Top 100 Hospitals in the country.

The Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list is determined using independent and objective research to analyze hospital performance.

About Intermountain Healthcare

Based in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,800 employed physicians and advanced practice providers, a health plans division with more than one million members called SelectHealth, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information, see Intermountain Healthcare.