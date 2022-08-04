The Real Estate Investing Diet: Harnessing Health Strategies to Build Wealth in Ninety Days Released by Amplify Publishing

Amplify Publishing announces the release of André Stewart’s book The Real Estate Investing Diet: Harnessing Health Strategies to Build Wealth in Ninety Days.

In The Real Estate Investing Diet, André Stewart shares practical tools and techniques for gaining financial freedom and generating long-term wealth through real estate investing—without using personal credit or up-front capital. The approaches included in this essential guide have been honed from André’s experience in advising tens of thousands of CEOs and executives, but this book was written so everyone—from people in poverty to senior executives—can quit their job or supplement their income.

There’s no reason everyone can’t live the life they deserve; The Real Estate Investing Diet helps readers discover ways to remove limiting beliefs that subconsciously hold them back from reaching their financial goals.

=Ever felt overwhelmed or depressed? Been homeless, unemployed, or on government assistance? That was André’s life path before entering the world of finance. But everything changed when at the age of thirty-three, his doctor ordered him to quit working at his high-level bank position, where he was an advisor to CEOs of startups, major tech companies, and high net worth individuals. The stress was literally killing him, leaving André on the brink of cardiac arrest.

André then discovered the knowledge of real estate investing, and was able to achieve financial independence in less than seven months in that industry. Today, André is the founder and CEO of Residual Roads Business Institute and InvestFar, the latter being the first mobile app that lets users purchase, renovate, sell, or mange an investment property remotely.

Residing in Los Angeles, California, his mission now is to help others from all walks of life discover mental awareness and financial independence.

