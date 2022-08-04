Creative Biolabs Sets Sights on Single-Domain Antibodies’ Protection Against COVID-19

The findings recently published in Cell Reports described that immune particles derived from llamas’ blood have the potential to provide protection against Omicron, SARS-CoV-2, and other 18 COVID-19 variants. Scientists at Creative Biolabs nod at this study as special VHH antibodies (or single-domain antibodies, sdAbs) produced by llamas, camels, and alpacas only have a single polypeptide chain, making them smaller and more stable and firmer than normal antibodies when binding to disease targets.

“We agree that low costs for llama antibody production, their superior stability, and the ability to protect respiratory tracts against infection would make single-domain antibodies perfect candidates for developing novel therapeutics.” They explained.

Though it’s promising to link multiple sdAbs to form a chain and penetrate the virus surface in all directions, binding to multiple regions to prevent the virus from escaping and mutating, more investigation is required. Creative Biolabs has long been praised for its innovation and commitment to novel single-domain antibody development, and its comprehensive sdAb solutions, including discovery, optimization, characterization, humanization, and production of single-domain antibodies, have helped worldwide researchers succeed in their projects.

To accelerate the investigation of VHH antibodies as therapeutics that complement vaccines and monoclonal antibody drugs in the case of new COVID-19 variants, Creative Biolabs announces additions to its antibody discovery portfolio—library display-based sdAb discovery.

Creative Biolabs can generate different single-domain antibodies by combining libraries with powerful sdAb screening methods. The company highlights the strategy of retrieving sdAb binders by screening to ensure the highest affinities. Some mew selection and display technologies for screening in its sdAb discovery line-up include:

Solid-phase screening strategy

Solution-sorting screening strategy

Cell-based screening strategy

In vivo screening strategy

Other specialized screening strategies

Any antigen-speciﬁc sdAbs, including those specific to COVID-19 variants, can be screened from sdAb libraries by Creative Biolabs by phage display, yeast display, or other selection protocols to support the discovery of novel drugs. Go and check its successful cases at https://www.creative-biolabs.com/sdab/.

About

Creative Biolabs, the pioneer in single-domain antibody drug discovery, is a life sciences company that equips researchers with high-quality antibody products and services that they need to proceed with their new therapy development projects against a wide range of diseases. Creative Biolabs’ one-stop sdAb solutions improve time-to-market for new therapeutics, including services for novel sdAb development, specificity optimization, stability improvement, functional identification, humanization, as well as custom sdAb production and manufacture.

The company’s sdAb screening platform has helped investigators at leading research centers, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies worldwide, giving the power to select single-domain antibodies with affinity from nM to pM, including some challenging targets like membrane proteins, small molecules, haptens, peptides, and PTM-modified peptides.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Creative Biolabs. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.