XPO Logistics Named a Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics for 2022

Greenwich, Conn. – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, August 2, 2022







XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, has been recognized as a Top 100 Third-Party Logistics Provider by Inbound Logistics magazine. This is the ninth consecutive year the publication has named XPO a top 3PL based on an evaluation of its service offering, scale and culture.







Drew Wilkerson, president, North American transportation, XPO Logistics, said, We thank Inbound Logistics for this recognition, particularly as it reflects our ability to solve the unique needs of each customer. We take pride in outperforming for shippers as a true strategic partner.







To determine the top 3PLs, Inbound Logistics considers the requirements of its readers when evaluating a providers attributes. The selection committee prioritizes specialty services, types of customers, corporate culture and flexibility.







About XPO Logistics



XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily less-than-truckload (LTL) and truck brokerage. XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect® automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The companys global network serves 50,000 shippers with approximately 731 locations and 42,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com and europe.xpo.com