Barnes & Noble Announces Codenames as Their Inaugural Game of the Month

Tuesday, August 2, 2022







Barnes & Noble has selected Codenames as its inaugural pick for its brand-new Game of the Month program. The Barnes & Noble Game of the Month joins the Barnes & Noble Book Clubs, Discover Debut Authors and Monthly Picks to feature the books and games that booksellers champion across the country and make into bestsellers.





We are thrilled to announce Codenames as our first ever Game of the Month, said Marnie Lawrence, Senior Director of Toys and Games at Barnes & Noble. Codenames is a perfect game to play with those who enjoy word association, deduction and team play with a bit of strategy mixed in and is easy to learn for a variety of ages. With a simple premise and challenging gameplay, it is the perfect game for summer road trips, outdoor gatherings or intimate game nights.





In Codenames, players assume the mantle of spymaster and must work together to contact all their undercover agents in the field. The catch? Each agent has a unique codename that players cannot directly communicate. Instead, spymasters can only give clues to their teammates consisting of one word and one letter. The first team of spies to contact all their agents (without revealing themselves to the deadly assassin) wins. It is a delightful game that is easy to learn and challenging enough to maintain player interest.





Customers can find the Game of the Month on display at their local Barnes & Noble and on bn.com.





We are overjoyed to have Codenames chosen as Barnes & Nobles Game of the Month, said Czech Games Edition partner, Publisher Services Inc. Codenames has been a fan favorite since its release, and we are thrilled that its reach will now expand so that more folks can add our game to their family game night collection. We thank Barnes & Noble for their support of Codenames and for this wonderful honor!





Barnes & Noble booksellers connect readers with the absolute best in publishing and take joy in helping customers discover their next great read and foster a life-long love of reading. Like books, games stimulate minds and capture imaginations. The bookseller is thrilled to continue offering a robust assortment of games and is eager to put Codenames into the hands of their customers.





