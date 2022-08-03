Adult Swim reveals Rick and Morty season six global premiere date

WEBWIRE – Tuesday, August 2, 2022







New Episodes Set for International Release Starting on Sunday, September 4th





Hit Series Recently Nominated for Third Emmy® Award





Adult Swim, the leader in adult animation, announced that the two-time Emmy® award-winning comedy series Rick and Morty will premiere globally and across the multiverse, starting on Sunday, September 4th at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT.





Its hard to overstate the impact of Rick and Morty. More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon, said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network. As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun  so keep your eyes peeled.





Lifetime to date, Rick and Morty has been viewed over 10B times globally, across linear, digital, and streaming.





Rick and Morty is the Emmy® award-award-winning half-hour animated hit comedy series on Adult Swim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson





on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beths family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades.





Its season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another cant miss season of your favorite show.





Rick and Morty stars Justin Roiland (Solar Opposites), Sarah Chalke (Scrubs), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live), and Spencer Grammer (Greek). The series is created by Dan Harmon (Community) and Roiland, who also serve as executive producers.





Adult Swim is the leader in adult animation and #1 destination for young adults for over fifteen years, offering critically acclaimed, award-winning original and acquired series such as Rick and Morty, Genndy Tartakovskys Primal, The Eric Andre Show, Three Busy Debras, Tuca & Bertie, and Joe Pera Talks With You. Fan favorite anime block, Toonami, airs on Saturday nights and has expanded beyond acquisitions, producing original series including Fena: Pirate Princess, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Shenmue the Animation, Uzumaki, and new seasons of FLCL. The annual Adult Swim Festival reaches a global audience, and features performances by top musicians and comedians. Adult Swim airs nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT) on its linear channel and reaches fans via HBO Max. Connect with Adult Swim on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok. Subscribe to Adult Swim on YouTube.