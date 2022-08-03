Hong Kong – HKSAR Government firmly opposes and strongly condemns US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

HKSAR Government firmly opposes and strongly condemns US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan ******************************************************************************************



​A spokesman for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government said on August 2 that the HKSAR Government firmly opposes and strongly condemns a visit to Taiwan by the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States (US), Nancy Pelosi.







The spokesman said, “The HKSAR Government resolutely safeguards China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and upholds the one-China principle. Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan constitutes gross interference in China’s internal affairs, seriously undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, wantonly tramples on the one-China principle, greatly threatens the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, severely undermines China-US relations, and will lead to a very serious situation and grave consequences.





“The Central Government has already stated that it will respond resolutely and take all necessary measures to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The HKSAR Government fully supports the Central Government in opposing the interference by external forces in the internal affairs of China, and will facilitate the implementation of countermeasures to be taken by our country against the US, thereby safeguarding our nation’s sovereignty, security and development interests and upholding our national dignity.”