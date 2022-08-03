Hong Kong – CS firmly opposes and strongly condemns US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

CS firmly opposes and strongly condemns US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan ******************************************************************************************



The Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki, expressed on August 2 his firm opposition to and strong condemnation of the visit to Taiwan made by the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States (US), Nancy Pelosi, who overtly ignored the serious concern and firm opposition that the Central Government has repeatedly made clear.





Mr Chan said that the one-China principle, with an unshakeable de facto and de jure basis, is a widely recognised norm governing international relations and an overwhelming consensus of the international community. Despite its claim about upholding all countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity, the US has been backtracking on the Taiwan question. The visit to Taiwan wantonly made by Nancy Pelosi has trampled on the one-China principle. It has not only disregarded the upholding of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, but has also seriously undermined China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and constituted a gross interference in the country’s internal affairs.





Mr Chan condemned any act that challenges China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He will lead the bureaux and departments under his purview to fully support and facilitate the country in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely handle Taiwan-related matters in accordance with the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China, the one-China principle, and the Basic Principles and Policies of the Central Government regarding the Handling of Taiwan-related Matters in Hong Kong.