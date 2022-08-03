Hong Kong – SJ condemns US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

SJ condemns US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit ***************************************************************



In response to the visit by the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan, the Secretary for Justice, Mr Paul Lam, SC, issued the following statement today (August 3):







The Constitution of the People’s Republic of China is the most fundamental law of the state, forming the most important part of the constitutional order of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). The Preamble of the Constitution clearly states, “Taiwan is part of the sacred territory of the People’s Republic of China. It is the sacred duty of all the Chinese people, including our fellow Chinese in Taiwan, to achieve the great reunification of the motherland.”







Taiwan and the HKSAR are both inalienable parts of the People’s Republic of China. We are outraged by, and condemn, Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which constitutes an attempt to obstruct the great reunification of the motherland.

