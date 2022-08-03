Hong Kong – Security Bureau responds to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

Security Bureau responds to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan ***************************************************************************



​Noting that the United States (US) House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, who is on a visit to Asia, has arrived in Taiwan yesterday evening (August 2), the Security Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government expressed strong opposition to the US ignoring the firm position repeatedly stated by the People’s Republic of China and going ahead with the visit to Taiwan.







The Preamble of the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China clearly stipulates that Taiwan is part of the sacred territory of the People’s Republic of China. For a US politician to go ahead with a visit to Taiwan is an act that attempts to challenge the sovereignty, unification and territorial integrity of the country.





It is obvious that safeguarding national security falls within the internal affairs of every sovereign state. The arbitrary and unreasonable bullying act by the US House Speaker has seriously violated international norms and grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs.





It is the common responsibility of all the people of China, including the people of Hong Kong, to safeguard the sovereignty, unification and territorial integrity of the People’s Republic of China. The HKSAR Government strongly condemns any acts that challenge the sovereignty, unification and territorial integrity of the country.