Mobile Highway Advertising announces exclusive addition of Rapid Advanced Multi-Media (RAMM) powered by iSIGN’s Halo Messaging Technology to its advertising fleets and branded display vehicles to increase and validate advertising impressions.

Mobile Highway Advertising, a dakdan worldwide company, announces the addition of RAMM powered by iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.’s (“iSIGN” or “Company”) Newest HALO Technology, to generate impressions to mobile devices in proximity to its fleet of brand advertising display trucks and vehicles.

Mobile Highway Advertising is pleased to be the first mobile vehicle advertiser to add the addition of ubiquitous brand advertising to mobile devices to greatly increase shopper retention and ability to be directed to additional information of each advertised brand.

Dan Kost, Mobile Highway Advertising’s CEO is pleased to announce and confirms that, “The addition of mobile messaging to Mobile Highway Advertising’s customers’ brands will increase and confirm their audience impressions and generate a greater ROI to current and new advertising customers.”

The new RAMM powered by iSIGN’s HALO technology is cost effective and provides real time data, GPS location and verification of consumer impressions for greater acceptance and accountability for each advertising campaign.

Availability and delivery are expected within a few weeks, with installation commencing into the first few hundred fleet vehicles in the southeast United States.

Alex Romanov, CEO of iSIGN Media, adds, “I am pleased that our reseller Dan Kost, of Mobile Hwy Ads, has worked with us to launch our newly acquire HALO technologies to customers like Mobile Highway Advertising and several others currently in process. We look forward to working with our resellers and their customers to launch and deliver our HALO and other technologies in the next quarter.”

About iSIGN

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions, announced that on March 30, 2022, the Company signed an exclusive worldwide Licensing Agreement (“Agreement”) in perpetuity with SIMBL Business Enablement Inc. (“SIMBL”) for its Passive Historical Contact Tracing (“PHACT”) aka: HALO and underlying framework, including SPE Asset Management System for smart location analytics and monitoring Intellectual Property (”IP”).

The PHACT IP provides smart location analytics and monitoring. Conceived as a contact tracing platform, the overall platform enables one to monitor the movement, congregation behaviours, and general movements of individuals within a monitored space, while maintaining connectivity and compliance with all public privacy policies. PHACT provides real-time and historical information regarding individual movement, dwellin, and crowd and public behavior.

About Mobile Highway Advertising

Mobile Hwy Advertising, a dakdan worldwide Media Network, provides a cost-effective Worldwide advertising medium using Semi Tractor Trailer, ECO friendly wind skirts, vehicle fleets, truck stops and service stations. Rapid Advanced Multi-Media (RAMM) Worldwide, a dakdan worldwide company, provides smart city initiatives and consulting services on wireless technology delivery, mobile message delivery and big data capture.

