4Easysoft Updated Total Video Converter with AI Technology -Up Converting Experience

4Easysoft Studio is dedicated to offering the best service to multimedia users and equipped their software with leading AI technology. Total Video Converter is one of valuable work that aims to provide users with the best video converting experience.

The new version of 4Easysoft Total Video Converter takes the converting experience to a new level. Large media files or decreased output quality will no longer be an issue since the new version has equipped with promoted AI technology that can better accelerate conversion speed and improve video quality. The sophisticated team and loyal supporters of 4Easysoft Total Video Converter are an indispensable part of the development.

The following are the impressive new features of the better version of Total Video Converter.

– Support conversion for more than 600 formats and devices.

– Edit video/audio, add filters and convert media files in just one software.

– Offer media file presets based on popular social media like YouTube, TikTok, etc.

– Speed up the conversion and manage the lossless output video quality within just one click.

Other Things You Can Do in Total Video Converter

The Total Video Converter always thinks ahead. Apart from solving users’ converting problems. This powerful software also provides other functions that can make the conversion more interesting with its four other sections: Ripper, MV, Collage, and Toolbox.

Ripper

Rip your DVD to other video formats in 3 steps. Copy your DVD to digital files and play it at any time.

MV

Create your own movies under different scenarios set in the software.

Collage

Do some simple editing to make an interesting collage using the various templates in the software.

Toolbox

Correct video color.

Trim or merge video files.

Create customized 3D video from 2D.

Remove or add the watermark on the video.

Increase or decrease the speed of your video.

Compress your video files to the desired file size.

Make customized GIFs with video clips or image files.

Upscale resolution, optimize brightness, remove noise and etc.

Edit the video information, change its Genre or make some comments on it.

4Easysoft Total Video Converter not only allows users to do the simple converting but also brings a small complete toolkit for users to create their own masterpiece. Sometimes, videos can be incompatible with users’ devices and can cause playback trouble. Total Video Converter cures users’ headaches when facing these problems.

About 4Easysoft

4Easysoft Studio is devoted to being the leading force in the field of the multimedia software industry and always brings users effective software that is suitable for both Windows and Mac. Its goal is to coalesce advanced technology such as AI, HEVC, Hardware Acceleration, Blu-ray, Hyper, and more with its powerful products.