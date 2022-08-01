‘Foundations of Digital Marketing’ Book that will help to understand the Digital World



Books author, Mr. Animesh Sharma says that this book has been written keeping in mind that everyone must be educated about the basics of digital marketing. Since todays era is the age of the internet and digital revolution, everyone knows Google, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms on their smartphone.





This book covers practically every area of the digital marketing profession, from SEM and SEO best practices to recently discovered techniques to leverage social media and content marketing. This book explains the basic principles of digital marketing and helps with the understanding of search engines, and how search engines work. Further book chapters help to know about website development and web design concepts in easy language and to make your website search engine based optimization and search engine marketing. This book also helps to make a better understanding of different top social media platforms, social media marketing, mobile apps, affiliate marketing, e-mail, video marketing, search engine ads, and social media campaigns. Last but not least a glossary is included in this book so that one can get the meaning of different digital marketing terminology. How a person can become an efficient digital marketer? And digital marketing career opportunities have been also discussed.





About Author:



Animesh Sharma is a digital marketing veteran with more than 15 years of industry experience. He has been awarded MBA in e-business from Lucknow University; and engineering in information technology from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya. He is also pursuing a Ph.D. in Management from Lovely Professional University, Punjab. He has qualified UGC NET Exam in Management subject. He has trained many professionals; conducted workshops, and published research papers on different news portals, and national and international journals. He has successfully run result-oriented digital marketing campaigns in various industries including e-commerce, real estate, education, finance, classified, insurance, health, travel, visa, hotels, and restaurants. He maintains his blogs on his website www.animeshsharma.com.

