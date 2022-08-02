

List of Outcomes: Official visit of President of Maldives to India









A. Groundbreaking/Review of Projects





1. Pouring of first concrete of the Greater Male Connectivity Project- an USD 500 Mn India funded project- marking the commencement of permanent works





2. Review of the progress on the construction of 4,000 social housing units in Hulhumale being funded under Exim Bank of India Buyer’s credit finance of USD 227 Mn





3. Overview of India Maldives development cooperation including Addu roads and reclamation, water and sanitation in 34 islands and Friday Mosque restoration projects





B. Agreements/MoUs Exchanged





1. MoU on Capacity Building & Training of Members of Local Councils & Women Development Committee of Maldives between NIRDPR, India and Local Government Authority, Maldives





2. MoU on Collaboration in potential fishing zone forecast capacity building and data sharing and marine scientific research between INCOIS, India and Ministry of Fisheries, Maldives





3. MoU for Cooperation in the area of Cyber Security between CERT-India and NCIT, Maldives





4. MoU for cooperation in the field of disaster management between NDMA, India and NDMA, Maldives





5. Agreement between EXIM Bank, India and Ministry of Finance, Maldives for USD 41 Mn Buyer’s Credit Financing of Police Infrastructure in Maldives





6. Letter of Intent between Exim Bank of India and Ministry of Finance, Maldives on Buyer’s Credit funding approval of USD 119 Mn for additional 2,000 social housing units to be constructed in Hulhumale





C. Announcements





1. Extension of USD 100 Mn new Line of Credit to finance infrastructure projects in Maldives





2. Approval for award of EPC contract for the USD 128 Mn Hanimadhoo Airport Development project under Line of Credit





3. Approval of DPR and commencment of tendering proces of the USD 324 Mn Gulhifahlu Port development project under Line of Credit





4. Approval of Feasibility Report and financial closure for the USD 30 Mn Cancer Hospital project under Line of Credit





5. USD 119 Mn Buyer’s Credit financing by Exim Bank of India for additional 2,000 social housing units in Hulhumale





6. Facilitation of duty free tuna exports to India from Maldives





7. Supply of a replacement ship for the earlier provided ship-CGS Huravee -to Maldives National Defence Force





8. Supply of the second Landing Craft Assault (LCA) to Maldives National Defence Force





9. Gifting of 24 utility vehicles to Maldives National Defence Force