Traverse Bay Farms to be in the Upcoming 2022 Elk Rapids Harbor Day Parade with the Rolling Drum Solo

Drums, cherries, cherry juice, summer and fun…What else would be expected during the Elk Rapids Harbor Days parade. So, get ready for another great parade float from Traverse Bay Farms. Beginning in 2018, Traverse Bay Farms has participated in the Elk Rapids Harbor Days annual parade. This annual parade route is on River Street in Downtown Elk Rapids.

According to Andy LaPointe, owner of Traverse Bay Farms, “Parade goers clap, cheer and yell during the Traverse Bay Farms Rolling Drum Solo parade drum float. A Yahama 12-piece red drum set is placed on a trailer and I do a drum solo for the entire route of the parade. The crowd loves the cowbell, double bass solos, tom fills and the cymbal catches.”

Andy continued, “Our Elk Rapids retail store is located at the heart of downtown Elk Rapids. The parade begins at noon and the entire morning leading up to the parade local residents, visitors and tourist enjoy the convenient location to stop by our downtown Elk Rapids store to grab some of our dried cherries, cherry juice concentrate, nationally-award winning salsa, tart cherry capsules and more. We are open year-round and during the busy summer months, we are open every day of the week.”

Mr. LaPointe continued, “Last year our annual rolling drum solo won the “Most Colorful Float” in the entire parade.”

Traverse Bay Farms is a health and wellness company with retail stores in Downtown Elk Rapids and Bellaire and offers a complete line of awarding winning fruit salsas, fruit BBQ sauces, dried cherries and super fruit products. The super fruit products include tart cherry juice concentrate, tart cherry capsules and more. The company offers free shipping on all of their products.

Traverse Bay Farms has won 35+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. They are the #1 nationally award winning super fruit company in America.

