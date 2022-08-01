JD Duarte explains how to properly analyze business processes

Entrepreneur and business expert JD Duarte provides an expert opinion on business process analysis and why it matters to the success of any organization.

San José, Costa Rica – WEBWIRE – Saturday, July 30, 2022







Business process analysis is one of the most effective techniques to review the fulfillment of the organizations objectives. Through this resource, companies have the opportunity to assess whether business processes are being fully executed and in line with achieving the goals stipulated in advance. JD Duarte, an entrepreneur and business expert from Costa Rica, provides insight into the importance of business process analysis.





To change something in your company, you must first start by understanding what you want to change. Thanks to the implementation of business process analysis, you will be able to know and channel the different inconveniences that appear within the operation of the corporation. These drawbacks, although avoidable, can muddy the performance of pending tasks and the achievement of business objectives. So do not hesitate to apply this analysis process.





Business process analysis, or Business Process Modeling (BPM), is an efficient method that allows you to understand in greater depth the details of a business process and lead you to perfect it. According to the ABPMP International portal, it is a disciplined approach to identifying, measuring, and controlling business processes that will achieve consistent and targeted results aligned with an organizations strategic objectives.





Within business analysis, parameters that affect each process can be evaluated, such as time, capacity, quality and cost involved in each process. It is a collection of data from the beginning of the process to the end of the activities.





However, the collection alone is not enough. This information must also be interpreted. Duarte states, Make decisions with data; understanding what data is valuable and how to interpret it is a skill. But using that data in your day-to-day to make complex decisions is definitely an art.





This business process analysis is essential to be able to evaluate each part of the process and identify their interaction with each other to produce results. This technique is part of the business process management model, which is carried out cyclically. It has different phases, while operating continuously and sequentially. This point allows it to be constantly renewed and improved, which will have an impact on a better experience for the company and the customer in particular.





In the analysis of business processes, you can evaluate different data that allow you to monitor and trace the reality of the computer processes of your venture. Of course, within the analysis, you can find errors or elements that require improvement.





For companies, these strategic processes are important to improve business efficiency, which means that analyzing a process identifies, defines and communicates the entire internal workings of the company. Business process analysis is a critical factor for the organization of the company, since if a risk process is not evaluated in time, it can be detrimental to the future commercial success of the company, adds Duarte.





Up to this point, you are aware that the procedure of analyzing business processes ensures regular improvement of workflows. Thanks to this system, it is possible to review, analyze and fix all those actions that require it.





For business process analytics to work seamlessly and bring about truly positive change for your company, it needs to be done consistently and continuously. Interferences and inconveniences (both internal and external) appear regularly to alter the initial planning.





Within each company there are multiple processes, some longer than others. Short internal processes are easier to monitor, but it is essential that you also monitor those that are more extensive, as they are usually essential for the future of the company.





The idea is that you are able to establish which processes are the most important that you must analyze at that precise moment and how you will establish the order in which you will carry out the analysis. You can choose one that you consider needs improvement or that may have flaws in its operation.





About Jose Daniel Duarte





JD Duarte is originally from Heredia, Costa Rica. He has been an entrepreneur and business owner for more than 20 years, and divides his time between his existing operations and researching new possibilities in which to invest. When hes not dedicating time to his businesses, he spends time with his supporting wife and two children.