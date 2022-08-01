Little Butterflies Learning Center becoming the #1 childcare globally (Founder Philip Austin Brooks)

Little Butterflies Learning Center Lavon started its 1st location in August 2017. Founder, Philip Austin Brooks started Little Butterflies Learning Center Lavon with his wife and mother. Shortly after that, Philip opened his 2nd location Little Butterflies Learning Center North in May 2019. Then, March 2020, Philip opened his 3rd location Little Butterflies Academy. Shortly after that in June 2021, Philip Austin Brooks discovered Little Butterflies Franchisor Corp and became a legal franchising company in the state of Texas. Philip’s company Little Butterflies started growing rapidly in the state of Texas. Little Butterflies Allen and Little Butterflies Arlington opened around the same time in August 2021. Little Butterflies Mesquite opened their location in June 2022. Little Butterflies Mansfield is finishing up the building process, but we expect an opening date around January 2023. Little Butterflies Sugar Land we are expecting an opening date around the month of October 2022. Philip Austin Brooks is looking for more locations to open more Little Butterflies around the globe. We expect Little Butterflies to be the #1 childcare industry in the world shortly. Little Butterflies Learning Center

How Little Butterflies Help Young Children Grow In A Healthy Environment?



Little Butterflies supports 0-12-year-olds with age-appropriate play-based learning. The globe is now more varied. Technology advancements have also changed how things are done. Little Butterflies has built a culturally diversified child care atmosphere that prepares children for today’s world. They make people feel good about themselves, their families, and their communities.



Children are sensitive and fast learners. Children’s formative years are critical. Youngsters can tell what they enjoy and are drawn to. Phillip Brooks believes it’s crucial to cultivate toddlers’ talents. This helps them, and their parents discover their growing talents.



Little Butterflies trains its caregivers to pay special attention to each child’s interests and foster them early on. Ballet, Tap, Soccer, and Music are on their curriculum. Caregivers provide individualized care. They build close bonds with the kids.



Little Butterflies lets parents watch their kids engage with friends and caregivers online for free. Little Butterflies’ app lets parents remotely track their child’s progress on a PC, smartphone, or tablet. Child safety is Little Butterflies’ top responsibility, says Philip Austin Brooks. Arlo’s app provides a secure portal to prevent this. The facility’s doors feature access control and video surveillance.

Little Butterflies Learning Center Lavon started its 1st location in August 2017. Founder, Philip Austin Brooks started Little Butterflies Learning Center Lavon with his wife and mother. Shortly after that, Philip opened his 2nd location Little Butterflies Learning Center North in May 2019. Then, March 2020, Philip opened his 3rd location Little Butterflies Academy. Shortly after that in June 2021, Philip Austin Brooks discovered Little Butterflies Franchisor Corp and became a legal franchising company in the state of Texas. Philip’s company Little Butterflies started growing rapidly in the state of Texas. Little Butterflies Allen and Little Butterflies Arlington opened around the same time in August 2021. Little Butterflies Mesquite opened their location in June 2022. Little Butterflies Mansfield is finishing up the building process, but we expect an opening date around January 2023. Little Butterflies Sugar Land we are expecting an opening date around the month of October 2022. Philip Austin Brooks is looking for more locations to open more Little Butterflies around the globe. We expect Little Butterflies to be the #1 childcare industry in the world shortly.