PM congratulates weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on winning Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games 2022





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on winning Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.





In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;





“The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she’s won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes.”









