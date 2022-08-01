PM congratulates weightlifter, Bindyarani Devi on winning Silver Medal at Commonwealth Games 2022

Aug 1, 2022 | Business


The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated weightlifter, Bindyarani Devi on winning Silver Medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.


In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;


“Congratulations to Bindyarani Devi for winning a Silver medal at CWG, Birmingham. This accomplishment is a manifestation of her tenacity and it has made every Indian very happy. I wish her the very best for her future endeavours.”





Congratulations to Bindyarani Devi for winning a Silver medal at CWG, Birmingham. This accomplishment is a manifestation of her tenacity and it has made every Indian very happy. I wish her the very best for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/4Z3cgVYZvv

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2022



***


DS/ST




(Release ID: 1846636)
Visitor Counter : 889




Read this release in:



Kannada

,



Bengali

,



Urdu

,



Hindi

,



Marathi

,



Manipuri

,



Assamese

,



Punjabi

,



Gujarati

,



Odia

,



Tamil

,



Telugu

,



Malayalam