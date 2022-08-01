PM congratulates weightlifter, Bindyarani Devi on winning Silver Medal at Commonwealth Games 2022





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated weightlifter, Bindyarani Devi on winning Silver Medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.





In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;





“Congratulations to Bindyarani Devi for winning a Silver medal at CWG, Birmingham. This accomplishment is a manifestation of her tenacity and it has made every Indian very happy. I wish her the very best for her future endeavours.”











