Hong Kong – Applications for Sir Edward Youde Memorial Fellowships and Scholarships for Overseas Studies 2023/24

The following is issued on behalf of the Sir Edward Youde Memorial Fund Council:







The Sir Edward Youde Memorial Fund Council reminded interested applicants today (August 1) that its Fellowships and Scholarships for Overseas Studies (including the award for students with disabilities) for the academic year 2023/24 have been accepting applications since July 4. The closing date for all applications is September 9, 2022.







The fellowships and scholarships aim at encouraging outstanding students to pursue further studies in reputable institutions overseas. Successful candidates for the awards are expected to have a strong sense of commitment to Hong Kong and be ready to contribute significantly to the community upon graduation.







The fellowships are for studies leading to postgraduate degrees either by research or by coursework; the scholarships are for studies leading to undergraduate degrees.







The applicants will be responsible for fulfilling all application procedures and admission requirements of the academic institutions of their choice.







The maximum value of a fellowship is HK$300,000 per year, tenable for up to three years for a doctoral degree or two years for a master’s degree. The maximum value of a scholarship is HK$280,000 per year, tenable for up to three years.







Information notes are available on the website of the Student Finance Office of the Working Family and Student Financial Assistance Agency at www.wfsfaa.gov.hk/sfo/en/forms/form.htm. Applications have to be completed and submitted online through the GovHK website at eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/sfo031/en/. For details, please visit the website of the Sir Edward Youde Memorial Fund at www.wfsfaa.gov.hk/sfo/seymf/en/whatwedo/index.htm.







For enquiries, please call (852) 2150 6097 or (852) 2150 6110.







Short-listed applicants of Fellowships and Scholarships for Overseas Studies will be invited to attend interviews in Hong Kong. The first round of interviews is scheduled for January 2023. If found suitable, applicants will be invited for a final interview to be held around February/March 2023. Applicants short-listed for the Overseas Fellowship/Scholarship for Disabled Students will be invited to attend one round of interview in Hong Kong around February/March 2023.

