CWG 2022: Indian Weightlifters Sanket Sargar wins silver medal and P. Gururaja bags bronze





Key Highlight:





President Smt. Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi congratulate Sanket Sargar and P.Gururaja fort their stupendous performance

Congratulating Sanket, Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur says, India is really proud of you





India’s Sanket Sargar opens India’s account with a silver medal win in the 55kg Men’s Weightlifting battle in Commonwealth Games 2022. On the other hand, P. Gururaja clinched a bronze medal in the men’s 61kg category. President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur and Indians from all corner of the country congratulated Sanket Sargar and P. Gururaja for their achievement.









President congratulated Sanket Sargar for his performance and tweeted, “Your immense hard work has brought success to you and glory to India. My best wishes as India opens its medal tally.”







Congratulations to Sanket Sargar for winning the silver medal in Weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. Your immense hard work has brought success to you and glory to India. My best wishes as India opens its medal tally. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 30, 2022

On the win of P Gururaja President tweeted, “Congratulations to P. Gururaja for winning the bronze medal in Weightlifting at Commonwealth Games. You have made India proud once again at Commonwealth Games. My best wishes for many more such inspiring feats.”









Congratulations to P. Gururaja for winning the bronze medal in Weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. You have made India proud once again at Commonwealth Games. My best wishes for many more such inspiring feats. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 30, 2022

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi congratulated weightlifter Sanket Sargar for bagging the silver medal and weightlifter P. Gururaja for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games 2022.Prime Minister tweeted;“Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours.”







Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/Pvjjaj0IGm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Overjoyed by the accomplishment of P. Gururaja! Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games. He demonstrated great resilience and determination. I wish him many more milestones in his sporting journey.”







Overjoyed by the accomplishment of P. Gururaja! Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games. He demonstrated great resilience and determination. I wish him many more milestones in his sporting journey. pic.twitter.com/i04Fv2owtW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Anurag Thakur also congratulated Sanket Sagar and P. Gururaja for their extraordinary performance. Congratulating Sanket Sagar Shri Anurag Thakur tweeted, “Sanket Sargar opens India’s Medal account with a Silver (248 kg) in Men’s 55 kg weightlifting at CWG2022. Missed the Gold by a whisker, but India is really proud of you. Congratulations Sanket! ”







— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 30, 2022

Congratulating P Gururaja Shri Thakur tweeted, “With a Bronze at Men’s 61 kg weightlifting, P Gururaja brings more glories home at CWG2022. The way he bounced back at the Clean & Jerk round is laudable. Congratulations P. Gururaja for the second consecutive CWG medal and wishes for more to come.”







— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 30, 2022

Sanket started weightlifting in 2013. Son of a Farmer, passion for weightlifting persists in his family with his sister also in weightlifting.





Gururaja started Weightlifting during his college days in the year 2010. In the year 2015, he joined the Air Force. He was on boarded in the Indian National Camp in 2016.





Click for the background details of Sanket Sargar





Click for the background details of P. Gururaja









*******





AD/OA









(Release ID: 1846584)

Visitor Counter : 624





















