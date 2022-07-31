Henderson Franklin Welcomes Ivy Rhinehart as Chief Operating Officer

The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Ivy Rhinehart as joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing all aspects of the firm’s business, administration, and finance. She is a Certified Management Accountant with over thirty years of experience working in law firms. Prior to joining Henderson Franklin, Rhinehart served as Chief Financial Officer for an AmLaw 200 firm.

Rhinehart received her Bachelors of Science in Finance from Southern Illinois University. She is a member of the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) and Florida COO Networking Group.

Rhinehart may be reached at 239-344-1177 or by email at ivy.rhinehart@henlaw.com.

Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients in building their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Rhinehart or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.