David Roos Elected to Henderson Franklin’s Executive Committee

Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that at its annual meeting, stockholder David Hamilton Roos was elected to the Executive Committee. This is his second tenure as such. Roos joined the firm in 2003 and is based out of Henderson Franklin’s Fort Myers office. Managing Lawyer Douglas Szabo and stockholders Scott Beatty and Richard Mancini continue to serve as Executive Committee members.

David Roos is the chair of the firm’s Workers’ Compensation department. He represents insurance carriers, third-party administrators, and employers in the defense of workers’ compensation claims. Naples Illustrated named Roos a “Top Lawyer” in Workers Compensation law every year since 2018.

Roos received his undergraduate degree from the University of South Florida, and his law degree from Nova Southeastern University, cum laude. He may be reached at 239.344.1219 or via email at david.roos@henlaw.com.

Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients in building their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Roos or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.