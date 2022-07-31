Family Law Attorney Katie Kohn Joins Henderson Franklin’s Naples Team

Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Katie Kohn has joined the firm as an associate in the Divorce, Marital and Family Law Department. She is based out of the firm’s Naples office.

With over a decade of trial experience and her knowledge and compassionate understanding, she guides clients through difficult family law issues ranging from divorce, child support, custody, and adoption. She is admitted to practice in all Florida and New York state courts. Prior to joining Henderson Franklin, Kohn worked with victims and survivors of domestic violence and low-income residents of Collier County in family law matters.

Before law school, Kohn and her husband were instrumental in opening a local favorite, Downtown House of Pizza in Fort Myers. She is a member of the Collier Bar Association and volunteers her time for the Legal Aid Service of Collier County.

Kohn received her undergraduate degree from Middlebury College and her law degree from St. John’s University School of Law. She may be reached at katie.kohn@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1319.

Henderson Franklin has served the legal needs and communities of Southwest Florida since 1924. The firm is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Kohn or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.