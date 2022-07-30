Hong Kong – Manslaughter in Central

Manslaughter in Central ***********************



Police are investigating a manslaughter case happened in Central today (July 30) in which a 40-year-old local man died.





At 1.27am, Police received a report from a staff of hotel on Hollywood Road that a 40-year-old man was lying unconscious in a hotel room.





Police officers sped to the scene and found the 40-year-old man lying unconscious in the bathroom. Sustaining no superficial injury, he was certified dead at scene.





A small quantity of suspected drugs in suspected connection with the case was seized.





Police arrested a 38-year-old foreign man in suspected connection with the case for manslaughter at the aforesaid location. A 44-year-old local man in suspected connection with the case was later arrested for manslaughter in Aberdeen. Both arrestees are being detained for enquiries.





Post-mortem examinations will be conducted later to ascertain the cause of death of the deceased.





Active investigation by the District Crime Squad of Central District is underway.