Hong Kong – Manslaughter in Central

Manslaughter in Central
Police are investigating a manslaughter case happened in Central today (July 30) in which a 40-year-old local man died.
At 1.27am, Police received a report from a staff of hotel on Hollywood Road that a 40-year-old man was lying unconscious in a hotel room.
Police officers sped to the scene and found the 40-year-old man lying unconscious in the bathroom. Sustaining no superficial injury, he was certified dead at scene.
A small quantity of suspected drugs in suspected connection with the case was seized.
Police arrested a 38-year-old foreign man in suspected connection with the case for manslaughter at the aforesaid location. A 44-year-old local man in suspected connection with the case was later arrested for manslaughter in Aberdeen. Both arrestees are being detained for enquiries.
Post-mortem examinations will be conducted later to ascertain the cause of death of the deceased.
Active investigation by the District Crime Squad of Central District is underway.