Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Ngau Tau Kok (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Ngau Tau Kok (with photo)



Police today (July 30) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Ngau Tau Kok.





Hui Po-tai, aged 95, went missing after he left his residence in Tak Long Estate yesterday morning (July 29). His family reported to the Police on the same day.





He is about 1.78 metres tall, 70 kilograms in weight and of medium build. He has a long face with yellow complexion and short white hair. He was last seen wearing a grey short-sleeved top, black trousers and black shoes.





Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Person Unit of Kowloon East on 3661 0321 or 9020 2746 or email to rmpu-ke-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.



