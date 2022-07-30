2022’s ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition Displayed “Lily & Josie Have a Plan” by Len Allocco

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Friday, July 29, 2022

Lily & Josie Have a Planby Len Allocco was featured by ReadersMagnet at The American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC.





Lily & Josie Have a Plan, tells the story of Lily & Josie, who are two young sisters that live in Nebraska with their mother and father. They are the closest pals even when they are with their families and other people. One day, their mother revealed to them that they were going to visit their grandmother and grandfather.





Even though Papa had been in the hospital for several months and had finally returned home, he was not in good health. Lily and Josie devised a plan to brighten his day in order to make him feel better.





This charming book inspires youngsters to form close ties with their parents while also encouraging them to take the initiative in doing good deeds.





Passionate author Len Allocco allows children to carry these morals and values with them throughout the rest of their lives, allowing them to progress smoothly in a variety of diverse communities throughout the world.





Lily & Josie Have a Plan



Author | Len Allocco



Genre | Childrens Book



Publisher | Xlibris



Published date | 3/23/2022







Author







Len Allocco is a storyteller and part-time poet. He grew up when the Cold War was in full force, and the world sat on needles and pins. His adventures include boyhood and classmate friends, cars without catalytic converters, marriage, and parenthood. Originally from a small town in New Jersey, Len attended college in the Midwest and decided to stay. He and his wife Barbara have two children and five grandchildren.