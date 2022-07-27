STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town Arrives on PlayStation®4

XSEED Games Welcomes New Players to a Cozy Seaside Town Brimming with Farming, Friendship, and Fun!
TORRANCE, Calif. – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, July 26, 2022
XSEED Games today announced that STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town is now available for the PlayStation®4 for $39.99. Players can purchase the physical edition on the XSEED Games Store and participating retailers, while the digital release is available with a 10% launch week discount on the PlayStation®Store. The Expansion Pass, which adds new marriage candidates, outfits, and more, is available for $14.99.
STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town offers a cozy life/sim experience with the series signature charm, taking players to the cozy seaside burg of Olive Town on a quest to revitalize their grandfathers dilapidated farm. An untamed wilderness awaits that can be customized down to the very tile, and further exploration yields fantastical lands Earth Sprites lead the way to gardens where the seasons never change, an island in the sky, or even the inside of a volcano! The nearby port town offers delights for hardworking farmers with festivals, charming shops, and the promise of new friendship that may blossom into romance. STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town also offers such fresh features as: quests to revitalize and expand the town, fantastical transportation options such as a motorcycle or a wolf, a first-person photography mode, and so much more!
The DLC Expansion Pass features the Animal Attire, School Uniforms, and Yukata Set outfit packs, the Olive Town Mystery Files and The Legendary Sprite Dance sub-scenarios, and the Windswept Falls, Terracotta Oasis, and Twilight Isle Expansion Packs all three of which include two additional marriage candidates from past games in the STORY OF SEASONS series. Three additional costume sets inspired by previous STORY OF SEASONS entries (Pete and Claires Overalls, Yuto and Naomis Hoodies, and Henry and Hollys Western Attire) will also be included with all Expansion Pass purchases.
Find out more about the entire STORY OF SEASONS series on http://www.storyofseasons.com.
STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town is published by XSEED Games in North America and launched for PlayStation®4 on July 26. The game is also available on the Nintendo Switch system and PC via Steam. The title has been rated E for Everyone on all platforms by the ESRB. This title is published by Marvelous Europe for PlayStation®4 in European territories and will be released on July 29.
VIDEO: STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town – PlayStation 4 Launch Trailer