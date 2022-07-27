STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town Arrives on PlayStation®4

XSEED Games Welcomes New Players to a Cozy Seaside Town Brimming with Farming, Friendship, and Fun!

XSEED Games today announced that STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town is now available for the PlayStation®4 for $39.99. Players can purchase the physical edition on the XSEED Games Store and participating retailers, while the digital release is available with a 10% launch week discount on the PlayStation®Store. The Expansion Pass, which adds new marriage candidates, outfits, and more, is available for $14.99.





STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town offers a cozy life/sim experience with the series signature charm, taking players to the cozy seaside burg of Olive Town on a quest to revitalize their grandfathers dilapidated farm. An untamed wilderness awaits that can be customized down to the very tile, and further exploration yields fantastical lands  Earth Sprites lead the way to gardens where the seasons never change, an island in the sky, or even the inside of a volcano! The nearby port town offers delights for hardworking farmers with festivals, charming shops, and the promise of new friendship that may blossom into romance. STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town also offers such fresh features as: quests to revitalize and expand the town, fantastical transportation options such as a motorcycle or a wolf, a first-person photography mode, and so much more!





The DLC Expansion Pass features the Animal Attire, School Uniforms, and Yukata Set outfit packs, the Olive Town Mystery Files and The Legendary Sprite Dance sub-scenarios, and the Windswept Falls, Terracotta Oasis, and Twilight Isle Expansion Packs  all three of which include two additional marriage candidates from past games in the STORY OF SEASONS series. Three additional costume sets inspired by previous STORY OF SEASONS entries (Pete and Claires Overalls, Yuto and Naomis Hoodies, and Henry and Hollys Western Attire) will also be included with all Expansion Pass purchases.





Find out more about the entire STORY OF SEASONS series on http://www.storyofseasons.com.





STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town is published by XSEED Games in North America and launched for PlayStation®4 on July 26. The game is also available on the Nintendo Switch system and PC via Steam. The title has been rated E for Everyone on all platforms by the ESRB. This title is published by Marvelous Europe for PlayStation®4 in European territories and will be released on July 29.





VIDEO: STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town – PlayStation 4 Launch Trailer