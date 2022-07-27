Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected illicit cigarettes worth about $27 million (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected illicit cigarettes worth about $27 million (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



​Hong Kong Customs yesterday (July 25) seized about 10 million suspected illicit cigarettes with an estimated market value of about $27 million and a duty potential of about $19 million in Kwai Chung.





During an anti-illicit cigarette operation conducted in Kwai Chung last night, Customs officers seized the batch of suspected illicit cigarettes at an industrial building unit. Two men suspected to be in connection with the case, aged 53 and 60, were arrested. Customs believes that a suspected illicit cigarette storehouse was raided during the operation.





The two arrested men were charged with dealing with goods to which the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance applies and will appear at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow (July 27).





Customs will continue to combat illicit cigarette activities on all fronts through a multi-pronged approach.





Under the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance, anyone involved in dealing with, possession of, selling or buying illicit cigarettes commits an offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $1 million and imprisonment for two years.





Members of the public may report any suspected illicit cigarette activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk).