National Nutrition Announces Collaboration with Celebration Herbals for Organic Spices and Herbs



Celebration Herbals sources their spices and herbs from their indigenous regions all over the world to ensure they can offer the highest quality and freshest ingredients. Upon arrival in Canada, all raw materials undergo a rigorous inspection to meet the standards of organic certification in Canada, where the spice blends are then mixed and packaged. With over 35 years of experience, Celebration Herbals mission has always been to provide quality herbal spices and products that are great tasting, organic, and inexpensive.





We Are Very Excited About Partnering With National Nutrition





“We couldn’t be more excited about our new partnership with National Nutrition,” says Jason Scace of Celebration Herbals. “NN is Canada’s leading natural health retailer both locally and online, so were honoured to now be one of their family of reputable brands that they offer to their customers.”





He continues, “From our humble beginnings 35 years ago to now collaborating with National Nutrition; we are happy to provide not only Canadians but international customers with our certified organic selection of spices and herbs”.





A Flavour For Everyone





National Nutritions CEO, Darren Firth, says: We are so happy to be bringing in these spices that customers can use in their culinary lives. Cooking and mealtime bring families together, so were thrilled to be a part of that in a small way by providing our community with this wide selection of organic spices.





As weve added over 300 Celebration Herbals spices and herbs, there really is a flavour for everyone.





“Plus, when you buy an organic spice or herb by Celebration Herbals at National Nutrition, you can be sure that you’re getting a high quality, fresh, and flavourful spice – and that it’s also organic and free of pesticide or herbicide residues. Good for you, and good for the planet, too.





About National Nutrition



National Nutrition dot CA is Canada’s award-winning online and retail supplement store, remaining customer-focused for over 25 years by providing top-quality supplements from Canada’s leading brands to customers worldwide.

