COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 557





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 202.77 Crore (2,02,77,29,103) today. More than 25 lakh (25,11,370) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10411291

2nd Dose 10087579

Precaution Dose 6217811

FLWs 1st Dose 18429762

2nd Dose 17666649

Precaution Dose 11956637

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 38666685



2nd Dose 27309889

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61065442



2nd Dose 50718067

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559344665

2nd Dose 507992097

Precaution Dose 16824313

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203654756

2nd Dose 195098435

Precaution Dose 11871171

Over 60 years 1st Dose 127420221

2nd Dose 121917230

Precaution Dose 31076403

Cumulative 1st dose administered 1018992822

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 930789946

Precaution Dose 77946335

Total 2027729103















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





Date: 26th July, 2022 (557th Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 68

2nd Dose 606

Precaution Dose 17527

FLWs 1st Dose 165

2nd Dose 1113

Precaution Dose 45775

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 64186



2nd Dose 90966

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 20532



2nd Dose 42324

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 34146

2nd Dose 148895

Precaution Dose 1049804

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 5375

2nd Dose 34864

Precaution Dose 674605

Over 60 years 1st Dose 3732

2nd Dose 21616

Precaution Dose 255071

Cumulative 1st dose administered 128204

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 340384

Precaution Dose 2042782

Total 2511370















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





