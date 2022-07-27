COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 557

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 202.77 Crore (2,02,77,29,103) today. More than 25 lakh (25,11,370) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:




























Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10411291

2nd Dose

10087579

Precaution Dose

6217811

FLWs

1st Dose

18429762

2nd Dose

17666649

Precaution Dose

11956637

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

38666685

2nd Dose

27309889

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

61065442

2nd Dose

50718067

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

559344665

2nd Dose

507992097

Precaution Dose

16824313

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

203654756

2nd Dose

195098435

Precaution Dose

11871171

Over 60 years

1st Dose

127420221

2nd Dose

121917230

Precaution Dose

31076403

Cumulative 1st dose administered

1018992822

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

930789946

Precaution Dose

77946335

Total

2027729103




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:




























Date: 26th July, 2022 (557th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

68

2nd Dose

606

Precaution Dose

17527

FLWs

1st Dose

165

2nd Dose

1113

Precaution Dose

45775

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

64186

2nd Dose

90966

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

20532

2nd Dose

42324

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

34146

2nd Dose

148895

Precaution Dose

1049804

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

5375

2nd Dose

34864

Precaution Dose

674605

Over 60 years

1st Dose

3732

2nd Dose

21616

Precaution Dose

255071

Cumulative 1st dose administered

128204

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

340384

Precaution Dose

2042782

Total

2511370




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


