Future Horizons Presents “Ten Things Your Student with Autism Wishes You Knew: Updated and Expanded, 2nd Edition”

It’s the guidebook every educator and family member, worldwide, needs to create effective and inclusive settings wherein child and adult are both teachers and learners. This vibrantly updated and expanded edition includes an imaginative, all-new guide adaptable for group discussion, self-reflection, or self-expression, an afterword from the author’s autistic son, and added perspective from autistic adults about their experiences in education. Perennially popular since 2006 and translated into multiple languages, Ten Things Your Student with Autism Wishes You Knew now brings fresh perspective to a new generation of educators and autistic learners.

“The two biggest take-home messages from this book are the importance for parents and teachers working together as a team and understanding that your autistic child thinks differently. Ten Things Your Student with Autism Wishes You Knew will help parents and teachers learn more effective methods for teaching children on the spectrum.” – Temple Grandin, PhD

“A breath of fresh air! Ellen Notbohm leaves behind reliance on tired, rigid systems of interventions and instead delves into vital transactional approaches that are so sorely needed. An essential book for any parent, educator, and developmental pediatrician!” – Raun D. Melmed, MD