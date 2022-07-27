Budget for Agriculture

The Government of India is continuously working for enhancing agricultural productivity, farmers’ income and their welfare in a sustainable manner. Accordingly, the Budget for Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare (DA&FW) has been increased from Rs. 21933.50 crore (2013-14) to Rs. 124000 crore (2022-23), which is 465% increase for implementation of various agricultural development and welfare schemes aiming to increase agriculture production and farmers’ welfare across the country. Besides, Rs. 8513.62 crore have been allocated during 2022-23 to Department of Agricultural Research and Education for development of several new high yielding, biotic/ abiotic stress tolerant, disease/ insect resistant and bio-fortified varieties of seed, etc.
In order to enhance production and productivity of food crops, the Government is implementing a Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National Food Security Mission (NFSM) in the country. The mission aims at increasing foodgrain/ food crop production through area expansion in niche regions and productivity improvement. The mission also provides support to Indian Council of Agricultural research (ICAR) & State Agriculture Universities (SAUs)/Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKS) for technology back stopping and transfer of technology to the farmer under supervision of Subject Matter Specialists/Scientists. The research organizations are supported for undertaking research projects that can help enhancing production and productivity of crops. For welfare of farmers’, Government has launched various initiatives viz. Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana (PM-KMY), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PMAASHA), Price Support Scheme (PSS) for pulses and oilseeds, Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS), Interest Subvention Scheme, Kisan Credit Card (KCC), etc.
Further, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is implementing Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) which focuses on enhancing water use efficiency at farm level through Micro Irrigation viz. Drip and Sprinkler Irrigation System. An area of 68 lakh ha under micro-irrigation has been covered during 2015-16 to 2020-21 under PMKSY-PDMC. The state-wise coverage of area micro-irrigation and Central assistance provided to states under PDMC is as follows:
State wise area covered under Micro Irrigation and Central Assistance released under the PDMC since the inception of the scheme (2015-16) to till date
|
S.No.
|
State
|
Area covered under Micro Irrigation
(in ha)
|
Central Assistance released
(Rs. in crore)
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
758646
|
2284.16
|
2
|
Bihar
|
22011
|
112.21
|
3
|
Chhattisgarh
|
124759
|
240.64
|
4
|
Goa
|
868
|
2.80
|
5
|
Gujarat
|
899328
|
1685.34
|
6
|
Haryana
|
108194
|
275.79
|
7
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
10486
|
116.85
|
8
|
Jharkhand
|
28626
|
175.64
|
9
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
1104
|
58.07
|
10
|
Karnataka
|
1582407
|
2509.15
|
11
|
Kerala
|
3551
|
42.53
|
12
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
306707
|
792.40
|
13
|
Maharashtra
|
803714
|
1960.46
|
14
|
Odisha
|
73056
|
231.40
|
15
|
Punjab
|
10259
|
53.18
|
16
|
Rajasthan
|
412179
|
922.82
|
17
|
Tamil Nadu
|
935176
|
2036.83
|
18
|
Telangana
|
283093
|
679.32
|
19
|
Uttarakhand
|
24976
|
206.80
|
20
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
266418
|
671.79
|
21
|
West Bengal
|
66517
|
176.70
|
22
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
9907
|
108.40
|
23
|
Assam
|
31305
|
122.03
|
24
|
Manipur
|
11503
|
181.36
|
25
|
Meghalaya
|
–
|
31.73
|
26
|
Mizoram
|
3692
|
137.47
|
27
|
Nagaland
|
9868
|
191.64
|
28
|
Sikkim
|
9211
|
178.25
|
29
|
Tripura
|
3413
|
51.50
|
30
|
Andaman & Nicobar Island
|
–
|
0.70
|
31
|
Puducherry
|
–
|
2.03
|
32
|
Ladakh
|
–
|
2.40
|
32
|
Head Quarter
|
101.68
|
Total
|
6800974
|
16344.07
This information was given by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.
