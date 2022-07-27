Budget for Agriculture





The Government of India is continuously working for enhancing agricultural productivity, farmers’ income and their welfare in a sustainable manner. Accordingly, the Budget for Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare (DA&FW) has been increased from Rs. 21933.50 crore (2013-14) to Rs. 124000 crore (2022-23), which is 465% increase for implementation of various agricultural development and welfare schemes aiming to increase agriculture production and farmers’ welfare across the country. Besides, Rs. 8513.62 crore have been allocated during 2022-23 to Department of Agricultural Research and Education for development of several new high yielding, biotic/ abiotic stress tolerant, disease/ insect resistant and bio-fortified varieties of seed, etc.





In order to enhance production and productivity of food crops, the Government is implementing a Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National Food Security Mission (NFSM) in the country. The mission aims at increasing foodgrain/ food crop production through area expansion in niche regions and productivity improvement. The mission also provides support to Indian Council of Agricultural research (ICAR) & State Agriculture Universities (SAUs)/Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKS) for technology back stopping and transfer of technology to the farmer under supervision of Subject Matter Specialists/Scientists. The research organizations are supported for undertaking research projects that can help enhancing production and productivity of crops. For welfare of farmers’, Government has launched various initiatives viz. Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana (PM-KMY), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PMAASHA), Price Support Scheme (PSS) for pulses and oilseeds, Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS), Interest Subvention Scheme, Kisan Credit Card (KCC), etc.





Further, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is implementing Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) which focuses on enhancing water use efficiency at farm level through Micro Irrigation viz. Drip and Sprinkler Irrigation System. An area of 68 lakh ha under micro-irrigation has been covered during 2015-16 to 2020-21 under PMKSY-PDMC. The state-wise coverage of area micro-irrigation and Central assistance provided to states under PDMC is as follows:









State wise area covered under Micro Irrigation and Central Assistance released under the PDMC since the inception of the scheme (2015-16) to till date





S.No. State Area covered under Micro Irrigation

(in ha) Central Assistance released

(Rs. in crore)

1 Andhra Pradesh 758646 2284.16

2 Bihar 22011 112.21

3 Chhattisgarh 124759 240.64

4 Goa 868 2.80

5 Gujarat 899328 1685.34

6 Haryana 108194 275.79

7 Himachal Pradesh 10486 116.85

8 Jharkhand 28626 175.64

9 Jammu & Kashmir 1104 58.07

10 Karnataka 1582407 2509.15

11 Kerala 3551 42.53

12 Madhya Pradesh 306707 792.40

13 Maharashtra 803714 1960.46

14 Odisha 73056 231.40

15 Punjab 10259 53.18

16 Rajasthan 412179 922.82

17 Tamil Nadu 935176 2036.83

18 Telangana 283093 679.32

19 Uttarakhand 24976 206.80

20 Uttar Pradesh 266418 671.79

21 West Bengal 66517 176.70

22 Arunachal Pradesh 9907 108.40

23 Assam 31305 122.03

24 Manipur 11503 181.36

25 Meghalaya – 31.73

26 Mizoram 3692 137.47

27 Nagaland 9868 191.64

28 Sikkim 9211 178.25

29 Tripura 3413 51.50

30 Andaman & Nicobar Island – 0.70

31 Puducherry – 2.03

32 Ladakh – 2.40

32 Head Quarter 101.68

Total 6800974 16344.07











This information was given by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.









*****





APS/PPG/PK









(Release ID: 1845110)

Visitor Counter : 628

























