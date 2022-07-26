BrendaWynnTeam Announces the Sale of a Custom Property at 4700 Green Diamond Cir for $750K in Las Vegas, NV



Custom home for sale located in the Kokoweef Mountain Estate, located at 4700 Green Diamond Cir. This custom 1 story house has 4 bedrooms plus a den/office, 3 baths, 3 car garage, gated RV parking and large covered patio. What a way to unwind from a long day’s work on your covered patio overlooking the river rock fully landscaped lot with an unbelievable Las Vegas strip view. Primary bedroom and bath remodeled, waterproof plank floor, crown molding, heated tile flooring (in bathroom), wall heater, double sinks, walk-in rain shower and extra deep bathtub. Kitchen has a center island, pendant lights, double wall convection & microwave ovens, pull out drawers, built-in subzero refrigerator and water filtration system. Living room has surround sound, fireplace, new blinds and the Las Vegas Strip view! Cooled garage w/ two 220 outlets.



This residence offers close proximity to restaurants, shopping and the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.





For more information, please contact Brenda Wynn @ brendaw ( @ ) bhhsnv dot com





About BrendWynnTeam



BrendaWynnTeam is Las Vegas premier real estate team focused on the luxury living. We believe in connection first; that every home has a story to tell. Our purpose is to bring this story to light by discovering the sizzle, the unique value, the extraordinary architecture or simply the narrative of a beautiful life lived in each property. We are bringing a luxury experience to real estate, energizing one person at a time. To learn more about our real estate services, please visit BrendaWynnTeam.com. For press inquiries, reach out to brendaw ( @ ) bhhsnv dot com dot





Contact Info: Brenda Wynn Team



Contact Person: Brenda Wynn



Organization: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties



Address: 3185 St. Rose Parkway #100 Henderson, NV United States 89052



https://bit.ly/3Fdohee



https://bit.ly/3pbzpTi





Phone: 702-575-5215

###