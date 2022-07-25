Novotech’s Flexible Work Policy is Finalist in Best Workplace Flexibility Program “Excellence Award 2022”

Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific biotech specialist CRO with expanded services in the US, has been recognised for its innovative approach to workplace flexibility.

Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller said: “Our flexible workplace design, information technology infrastructure, and flexible resourcing of projects are consistently delivering successful outcomes for our team members, clients, and all stakeholders. We are extremely pleased our workplace flexibility efforts are recognised by the Best Workplace Flexibility Program which has selected Novotech as an Excellence Awardee in 2022.”

Novotech Chief People Officer Angela Edwardson said that “over the last 12 months, Novotech has re-imagined what flexible working looks like for teams, clients, and the business. This renewed way of working incorporates flexible, remote, and in-office working options and aims to create a dynamic business environment and trusted culture. Team members can determine and apply the most effective way to work, unlocking the maximum value of their talent to benefit all stakeholders.”

Some of the new flexible working policies include:

– FlexLocation: Work from home, office or other suitable location.

– FlexTime: Flexible start/finish times

– FlexBreak:Bbreaks during the day for wellbeing or other commitments.

– FlexHours: An adjustment to contracted hours, either permanently or temporarily (ie: full-time to part-time).

– FlexPlace: The option to work at other Novotech offices or cities/countries without a Novotech office temporarily.

– FlexStudy: A combination of Flex options and/or leave to meet study commitments.

– FlexHolidays: The option to select alternate dates in lieu of allocated celebration/public holidays.

– FlexLeave: Leave can be taken by the hour and in combination with other leave types and flexible options.

– FlexTimeout: Extended unpaid leave to pursue and interest, relax or attend to caring responsibilities

– FlexPersonal: A combination of day-to-day and/or planned options.

“Already 17 team members have used or are planning to use FlexPlace in 2022,” said Edwardson. “Novotech has a large cohort of expatriate workers, and our new addition of FlexPlace supports them to re-connect with their families and friends or travel while still meeting their working requirements.”

Novotech’s Asia-Pacific and US teams support cost-effective expedited clinical research with world-class data and the most advanced technology including solutions that enable acceleration of clinical trials across the regions.

Novotech now has a workforce of ~2,500 clinical trial professionals across Australia, South Korea, Greater China, Southeast Asia, India, South Africa and the US.

Asia-Pacific offers a compelling solution for expedited clinical trials especially in oncology with its vast patient populations, less competitive clinical trial landscape, and world-class KOLs, in addition regulatory reforms, such as those in China, have accelerated approval processes.

The expansion into the US provides US-based expertise and infrastructure for our US clients wanting trials in APAC and the US, and for our APAC clients wanting US clinical programs.

