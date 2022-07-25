Dashe & Thomson Appoints Rose Benedicks as New CEO

Dashe & Thomson announced today that Rose Benedicks has been appointed CEO of the company, effective July 17. An experienced business leader, Benedicks succeeds former CEO Connell Smith, as he retires.

Benedicks comes to us from LEO Learning, part of Learning Technologies Group (LTG) where she aided in expanding the business into the US market.

“Dashe’s passion for performance improvement matches my own,” said Benedicks. “I’m thrilled to be here. Watch THIS L&D space for great things to come.”

“We couldn’t be happier to have Rose join the Dashe team!” said retiring CEO Connell Smith. “Rose has a wealth of experience in our industry and with similar companies, and is a perfect fit to lead our business into the future during what we believe will be a very transformative decade for L&D.”

Benedicks holds an M.S. in instructional systems technology from Indiana University (top in our field!). She brings 20 years of progressive experience in the L&D industry, holding leadership roles for custom learning design and development firms. She will oversee budgeting, personnel, and strategic planning.

About Dashe & Thomson

Dashe collaborates with partners, contractors, and clients to create engaging and effective training solutions that enable their clients’ learners to rapidly develop their skills and abilities. The Dashe team creates inspiring learning experiences that enhance engagement, understanding, and effectiveness while empowering individuals to excel in their roles and improve their organization.

