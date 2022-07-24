Sportifynow Launched Manchester United Jersey Home 22 23 Season



The high-quality Manchester United football jersey made a comeback this year. This football jersey features a shield on which Manchester logo is embedded. Adidas logo is placed right besides it. A Teamviewer logo is placed in the centre. The jersey has three black stripes on each shoulder.





Football Jersey’s is made with 100% recycled raw materials that is sturdy and rip-teat resistant. It is moisture occupying and mesh panels make a comfortable choice for the passionate buyers. With that being said, the highest quality equipment; a semi-automatic transfer press the Transmatic T5 5p is used.





The Aeroready jersey is durable, light-weight and moisture-wicking. The jersey will quickly shifts the sweat to the fabric’s outer surface and it will rapidly the dry the sweat off the fabric so that your sweat doesn’t wet the fabric. The moisture-wicking fabric makes jersey breathable.





The Manchester club with the release of Manchester United Jersey Home 22 23 Season has adopted a historic look wherein the humble polo collar has played a crucial role in many Manchester United’s biggest moments. A joined steel style badge and engineered pinstripe graphic is pressed.





Product description





Logo on right side: Manchester United



Logo on left side: Adidas



Logo on Centre side: Teamviewer



Colour: Real Red



Design: Shield-style badge and engineered pinstripe graphic



Type: Insert neck jersey



Size: S/M/L/XL/XXL





Manchester United Jersey Home 22 23 Season

